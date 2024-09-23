Jeffersonville Takes Major Steps to Enhance Public Safety with New Weather Monitoring System

"Before, we relied on phone apps and general weather reports, which weren't always accurate," said Amber Ridings, Assistant Director of Parks & Recreation. "Now, we're seeing near 100% accuracy, and that's made a world of difference when managing concerts, pool operations, and sports events." Post this

Streamlining Safety Protocols - From Guesswork to Precision

Jeffersonville's thriving outdoor scene called for a safety upgrade. As the city's population surpassed 50,000, protecting residents and visitors attending the city's popular summer concert series, sporting events, and aquatics programs was critical. Recognizing the need for a reliable weather monitoring system, the city took decisive action to close this safety gap.

"Before, we relied on phone apps and general weather reports, which weren't always accurate," said Amber Ridings, Assistant Director of Parks & Recreation. This often led to inconsistencies and uncertainty. "Now, with Perry Weather, we're seeing near 100% accuracy, and that's made a world of difference when managing concerts, pool operations, and sports events."

Securing Jeffersonville's Public Spaces

The new weather stations offer a vital resource to Jeffersonville's fire and police departments, providing early warnings of lightning and storms that enable faster, more informed responses to emergencies. This system has also proven essential during the city's popular summer concert series, reducing unnecessary artist cancellations and ensuring public safety.

Sirens installed across major parks provide early warnings to residents and event organizers alike, allowing for swift evacuations when necessary. The system's 30-minute all-clear countdown timer helps staff safely resume operations.

"The stations have been particularly beneficial at the Aquatic Center," noted Olivia Mann, Aquatics Manager. "Our team is no longer second-guessing severe weather calls. The system allows us to make quick, accurate decisions that keep everyone safe."

Fostering a Safer Environment with Minimal Disruptions

The weather stations are tailored to operate only during active events, minimizing disruption to nearby residential neighborhoods while enhancing safety during large gatherings. The city's adoption of Perry Weather was inspired by nearby Clarksville, which had already benefited from using the weather safety platform.

"Our priority is to create a safer environment for all community members," Ridings concluded. "This investment marks a significant advancement in our ability to protect people and ensure public safety at our events."

