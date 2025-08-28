Jeffery L. Robinette of Robinette Legal Group, PLLC Recognized as Best Lawyers® Award Recipient

Attorney Jeff Robinette exclusively represents those seriously injured in work accidents and auto collisions, working diligently to help his clients and their families through some of the darkest days of their lives, providing hope and help in times of crisis and pain. Post this

Robinette Legal Group PLLC would like to congratulate the following lawyer named to 2026 The Best Lawyers in America list:

Jeffery L. Robinette - Insurance Law and Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants

About Robinette Legal Group PLLC:

Based in Morgantown, WV, Robinette Legal Group, PLLC is dedicated to representing individuals across West Virginia who have suffered serious injuries. We also advocate for families who have tragically lost loved ones due to traumatic, preventable events. In legal terms, this untimely, catastrophic loss is known as wrongful death, and our mission is to ensure that families receive the full compensation and justice they deserve when negligence or misconduct takes a life.

Before earning his law degree from the West Virginia University College of Law, Attorney Jeff Robinette served as a jump master-qualified paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division. After becoming a partner at one of West Virginia's most respected and historic law firms, he founded Robinette Legal Group, PLLC in 1999.

Mr. Robinette began his career representing insurance companies for catastrophic workplace accidents, wrongful death, and auto collisions. Now, Attorney Jeff Robinette exclusively represents the seriously injured and works diligently to help his clients and their families through some of the darkest days of their lives, providing hope and help in times of crisis and pain.

Attorney Jeff Robinette is a national board-certified trial attorney and has also been recognized for over a decade as a West Virginia Super Lawyer, AV Preeminent-rated by Martindale-Hubbell, Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, and a top 1% attorney for West Virginia work accidents, including coal mine, power plant, and pipeline injuries and death.

About Best Lawyers:

Best Lawyers is the oldest and most respected lawyer ranking service in the world. For 40 years, Best Lawyers has assisted those in need of legal services to identify the lawyers best qualiﬁed to represent them in distant jurisdictions or unfamiliar specialties. Best Lawyers awards are published in leading local, regional and national publications across the globe.

Lawyers who are nominated for consideration are voted on by currently recognized Best Lawyers working in the same practice area and located in the same geographic region. Our awards and recognitions are based purely on the feedback we receive from these top lawyers. Those who receive high peer reviews undergo a thorough verification process to make sure they are currently still in private practice. Only then can these top lawyers be recognized by Best Lawyers.

Media Contact

Terri Robinette, Robinette Legal Group, PLLC, 1 304-594-1800, [email protected], https://robinettelaw.com/

SOURCE Robinette Legal Group, PLLC