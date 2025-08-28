Jeffery L. Robinette of Robinette Legal Group, PLLC Recognized as Best Lawyers® Award Recipient

Robinette Legal Group PLLC is pleased to announce that Jeffery Robinette has been included in the 2026 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®. Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Based in Morgantown, Robinette Legal Group is dedicated to representing individuals across West Virginia who have suffered serious injuries. We also advocate for families who have tragically lost loved ones due to traumatic, preventable events. Our mission is to ensure that individuals and families receive the full compensation and justice they deserve when negligence or misconduct causes injury or takes a life.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va., Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robinette Legal Group PLLC is pleased to announce that Jeffery Robinette has been included in the 2026 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®. Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. "For more than 40 years, the rigorous methodology of Best Lawyers has ensured the integrity and esteem of our legal recognitions," said Best Lawyers CEO Phillip Greer. "It is with great pleasure that we continue to provide potential clients with the pinnacle measurement of credibility through our Best Lawyers awards as they search for counsel."
Best Lawyers has earned the respect of the profession, the media and the public as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals. Its first international list was published in 2006 and since then has grown to provide lists in more than 75 countries. Lawyers on The Best Lawyers in America list are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers based on professional expertise and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing.
Robinette Legal Group PLLC would like to congratulate the following lawyer named to 2026 The Best Lawyers in America list:
- Jeffery L. Robinette - Insurance Law and Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants
About Robinette Legal Group PLLC:
Based in Morgantown, WV, Robinette Legal Group, PLLC is dedicated to representing individuals across West Virginia who have suffered serious injuries. We also advocate for families who have tragically lost loved ones due to traumatic, preventable events. In legal terms, this untimely, catastrophic loss is known as wrongful death, and our mission is to ensure that families receive the full compensation and justice they deserve when negligence or misconduct takes a life.
Before earning his law degree from the West Virginia University College of Law, Attorney Jeff Robinette served as a jump master-qualified paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division. After becoming a partner at one of West Virginia's most respected and historic law firms, he founded Robinette Legal Group, PLLC in 1999.
Mr. Robinette began his career representing insurance companies for catastrophic workplace accidents, wrongful death, and auto collisions. Now, Attorney Jeff Robinette exclusively represents the seriously injured and works diligently to help his clients and their families through some of the darkest days of their lives, providing hope and help in times of crisis and pain.
Attorney Jeff Robinette is a national board-certified trial attorney and has also been recognized for over a decade as a West Virginia Super Lawyer, AV Preeminent-rated by Martindale-Hubbell, Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, and a top 1% attorney for West Virginia work accidents, including coal mine, power plant, and pipeline injuries and death.
About Best Lawyers:
Best Lawyers is the oldest and most respected lawyer ranking service in the world. For 40 years, Best Lawyers has assisted those in need of legal services to identify the lawyers best qualiﬁed to represent them in distant jurisdictions or unfamiliar specialties. Best Lawyers awards are published in leading local, regional and national publications across the globe.
Lawyers who are nominated for consideration are voted on by currently recognized Best Lawyers working in the same practice area and located in the same geographic region. Our awards and recognitions are based purely on the feedback we receive from these top lawyers. Those who receive high peer reviews undergo a thorough verification process to make sure they are currently still in private practice. Only then can these top lawyers be recognized by Best Lawyers.
