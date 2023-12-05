Jeffery Tunney marks his publishing debut with the release of 'Heard You'd Been Waiting For A Messiah'

A historical account about how religion started thousands of years ago before Jesus Christ's time

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New release "Heard You'd Been Waiting For A Messiah" (published by LifeRich Publishing) from Jeffery Tunney is a groundbreaking book that delves into the origins of religion predating Jesus Christ.

Drawing on extensive historical research, the book traces the ancient pattern of a child named Isis, later translated to Mary, whose life mirrors a familiar prophecy. Against the backdrop of World War II, a baby girl named Mary is born. She lives her life in Seaforth, Ontario, becoming pregnant at age 14 and giving birth at 15. The narrative extends beyond, intertwining with Nostradamus predictions, government claims, and the birth of a grandson during a tumultuous period. It exposes the government abuses that the author had to endure and reveals the tricks that the government often have up their sleeve which allow them to benefit while the victim suffers.

"There are four main goals that I want people to take away from the writing," the author points out. "The first is to let people know that we are allowing each other and this planet to face destruction and toward ourselves because of judging. Secondly, it allows people to know what governments have kept as a secret and in away informing the public that they have been lied too. The third goal is to allow the believers that do believe that I might be this thing that people have been waiting for (Even though I differ. I feel like any other person, but has not lived a normal life like everyone else has) to allow them to hold up a book of proof and as evidence. The believers never have anything online, in the media or nothing about me. This is a chance to show them off. The fourth reason is above all else is because of God and I am upset with him because of this. This is what he wants. He wants people to know guess what folks, the joke is on you even though it comes as an expense on me."

"Heard You'd Been Waiting For A Messiah" unveils a timeless thread connecting prophecies across millennia. It lets people know the reality and gets rid of these false illusions and Hollywood image they have been betrayed with. Visit https://www.liferichpublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/852752-heard-youd-been-waiting-for-a-messiah to get a copy.

"Heard You'd Been Waiting For A Messiah"

By Jeffery Tunney

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 802 pages | ISBN 9781489747778

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 802 pages | ISBN 9781489747785

E-Book | 802 pages | ISBN 9781489749147

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Jeffery Tunney as done a lot of breakthrough in the music world, the science world, astronomy, the environment and medical research by creative ideas in styles, songwriting, and ideas to help many artist to go to the top of the charts. When learning more about the language of music, Tunney had discovered a semi tone and tone pattern creating a whole new way of idea and concept to view and look at things. However, much of his work was never published and or taken credit because of a variety of reasons. People now can find out more about his work and what he has accomplished behind closed doors. Tunney resides in Toronto, Ontario, with his dog.

LifeRich Publishing, the strategic publishing partnership of Reader's Digest and Author Solutions, LLC, was created to provide all writers a platform for sharing their stories, recipes, advice and more. LifeRich authors will benefit from a wealth of editorial design, marketing and education resources, specially created by Reader's Digest editors for the enrichment of these LifeSmart individuals. Books can be published in print, ebook or audio formats, with additional distribution to up to 25 million Reader's Digest customers through its online properties. For more information or to publish a book, please visit liferichpublishing.com or call 844-686-9607.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, LifeRichPublishing, 844-686-9607, [email protected], https://www.liferichpublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/852752-heard-youd-been-waiting-for-a-messiah

SOURCE LifeRichPublishing