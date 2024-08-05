Jeffery Wasco Joins ShelterPoint as Executive Vice President - Chief Sales and Marketing Officer

Mr. Wasco to step into DeWitt Smith's role as he retires after an impressive 43-year career in the insurance industry

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jeffery (Jeff) Wasco joined ShelterPoint Life Insurance Company (ShelterPoint) as Executive Vice President - Chief Sales and Marketing Officer on Monday, August 5th. This leadership transition aligns with DeWitt Smith's planned retirement this fall, ShelterPoint's current Executive Vice President - Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. The selection of Mr. Wasco follows a thorough and thoughtful succession planning process.

Mr. Wasco has built his 20+ year career at Guardian Life after earning his MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg Business School of Management. He brings an abundance of leadership experience in driving new business development and expanding existing accounts through multiple different regions over his time at Guardian. Notably, Jeff developed their Massachusetts Paid Family Medical Leave (PFML) product and has spent the last several years building the team, executing the strategy, and go-to-market plan for revenue, profit, and persistency across Guardian's Group Benefits business. He expanded key strategic verticals, with a core focus on PEO, Absence Management, Supplemental Health, Voluntary Worksite Products, and Benefits Technology Platforms.

Leston Welsh, CEO, expressed his excitement about Jeff taking on this role, "Jeff's strong focus on team culture, paired with his PFML, and overall Group Insurance experience will make him a wonderful addition to the outstanding talent that we have here at ShelterPoint." Leston continued, "I would like take this opportunity to sincerely thank DeWitt for his 13 plus years of service here at ShelterPoint – 5 as a board member and 8 on the leadership team. His drive, commitment, and leadership have been instrumental in shaping our path forward, and setting us up for success in the future. We congratulate him on a 43-year career in the Insurance Industry, and wish him nothing but the best in this next chapter."

About ShelterPoint

The ShelterPoint family of companies consists of its founding entity ShelterPoint Life Insurance Company (principal office in Garden City, NY) and its wholly-owned subsidiary ShelterPoint Insurance Company (a FL-domiciled carrier), depending on the state. The ShelterPoint family of companies operates under the "ShelterPoint" name strictly as a marketing name, and no legal significance is expressed or implied.

ShelterPoint specializes in statutory benefit programs in the Paid Family and Medical Leave space in a growing number of states. For over 50 years, ShelterPoint's founding entity has provided statutory Short-Term Disability Insurance (called DBL, short for Disability Benefits Law), and state-mandated Paid Family Leave1 (PFL, for short) since 2018. As a result, in NY alone, more than 196,000 employers with 2 million employees2 trust ShelterPoint to help them strike the right balance between coverage and cost to comply with state regulations and complete their benefit equation. For more information about ShelterPoint, please visit www.shelterpoint.com.

1 Applies to ShelterPoint Life Insurance Company only.

2 Based upon ShelterPoint Life Insurance Company DBL/PFL policyholder and certificate holder count as of 12/31/23 – applies to ShelterPoint Life Insurance Company only.

Media Contact

ShelterPoint Life Insurance Company, 1 800-365-4999, [email protected], www.shelterpoint.com

SOURCE ShelterPoint Life Insurance Company