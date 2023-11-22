Jeff.pro announces cnix OS, an Operating System distribution based on Debian Linux

Jeff.pro, a leading technology website, announced today the release of cnix OS, a new operating system based on Debian Linux. cnix OS provides users with a stable, secure and customizable computing environment for desktops, laptops and servers.

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Open source news and education platform Jeff.pro today announced the release of cnix OS, a new computer operating system distribution based on Debian Linux.

Led by veteran technology entrepreneur Jeffrey Peterson, Jeff.pro developed cnix OS to provide a stable, secure and easy-to-use computing platform for laptops, desktops, and servers.

As leaders in open source news and tutorials, Peterson and the Jeff.pro team leveraged deep expertise to create cnix OS. Pairing the strong Debian foundations with a lightweight yet modern Xfce desktop environment, cnix OS offers enhanced power management, expanded hardware support, intuitive installation and system management tools.

"We're excited to launch cnix OS as an embodiment of the Linux ethos at Jeff.pro," said Peterson. "As advocates of open source software, we felt compelled to contribute by creating an OS that's open, free, and gives users full control over their computing experience."

The cnix OS distribution includes access to thousands of free applications, office suite LibreOffice, the Brave web browser, media tools and more. Jeff.pro will offer documentation, tips, tutorials and recommendations to help users utilize cnix OS.

"cnix OS shows how Linux can provide an elegant, free computing platform for all types of users. We invite everyone to try cnix OS and join our community to share your experiences," added Peterson.

To learn more, visit https://cnix.org

