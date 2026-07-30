Jeffrey J. Smith, CFP® CEPA® CPWA® RMA® ChFC® CRPC® accepted into Forbes Finance Council

Jeffrey J. Smith, CFP® CEPA® CPWA® RMA® ChFC® CRPC®, Founder and Managing Partner of OWL Private Wealth Advisors, has been accepted into Forbes Finance Council.

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jeffrey J. Smith, CFP® CEPA® CPWA® RMA® ChFC® CRPC®, Founder and Managing Partner of OWL Private Wealth Advisors, has been accepted into Forbes Finance Council, an invitation-only community for executives in accounting, financial planning, wealth and asset management, and investment firms. Jeff was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

As a member of the Council, Jeff has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum. Jeff will also have the opportunity to share his expert insights in original articles and contribute to published Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes.com.

Finally,Jeff will benefit from exclusive access to membership-branded marketing collateral, high-touch support from the Forbes Councils member concierge team, and complimentary membership in EXEC—the luxury hotel, travel, lifestyle, and business benefits program.

"I am very excited to join the Forbes Finance Council community. I understand the the value of the community, and how my participation will help OWL Private Wealth Advisors further cement our leadership role in the wealth management industry.

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit https://councils.forbes.com.

Media Contact

Jeffrey J Smith, OWL Private Wealth Advisors, 1 248-309-6123, [email protected], www.owlpwa.com

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SOURCE OWL Private Wealth Advisors