Jellop Elevates 50 Tech Startups to Center Stage at CES 2024

Leading Crowdfunding Partner Expands "Crowdfunding Island" at Eureka Park Entrance

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jellop, the world's foremost crowdfunding partner, is set to unveil its unparalleled showcase of innovation at CES 2024. Building on the success of the previous year, Jellop is proud to present 50 cutting-edge technology startups at Crowdfunding Island, located at booth #60111, marking the gateway to Eureka Park (bit.ly/3tRy35n).

Following the triumphant introduction of Crowdfunding Island last year, Jellop has not only expanded the exhibit but also tripled the number of featured startups. Gil Shterzer, Co-founder at Jellop, expressed the company's commitment to amplifying the success of last year's initiative, stating, "Last year was a huge success, but we wanted to make it even bigger this time. We've secured a larger space at the prime location, anticipating substantial foot traffic."

Shterzer added, "We take pride in supporting these creators throughout their crowdfunding campaigns, and we are thrilled to provide them with the opportunity to showcase their hard work."

Throughout the CES event, 50 tech startups will rotate across four different stations. Notable exhibitors include:

Vaonis: Raised $6.7 million in two campaigns, achieving the title of the most funded Space Exploration campaign ever.

in two campaigns, achieving the title of the most funded Space Exploration campaign ever. MOFT: Garnered $4 million across six campaigns, earning recognition from prominent media outlets such as Forbes, GQ, and The Wall Street Journal.

across six campaigns, earning recognition from prominent media outlets such as Forbes, GQ, and The Wall Street Journal. Looking Glass: Secured $4.5 million through five Kickstarter campaigns.

through five Kickstarter campaigns. GOOVIS: Raised $661,000 in two campaigns, contributing to ongoing developments in AR, VR, and MR headsets.

in two campaigns, contributing to ongoing developments in AR, VR, and MR headsets. Space Safe: Achieved $435,000 in its inaugural crowdfunding campaign.

Crowdfunding Island will be staffed throughout the event by Jellop team members and Kickstarter representatives, eager to engage with creators about upcoming crowdfunding campaigns and explore potential partnerships.

About Jellop:

Jellop stands as the world-leading digital marketing partner for Kickstarter product launches. Since 2015, the company has facilitated over 4,000 creators in raising more than $1.1 billion through digital advertising and email marketing.

