Jen Farnham Joins Planet Depos as New Account Executive

Jen began her career in sales after graduating from the University of California, Santa Cruz, in 2003. Over the past two decades, she developed a passion for the court reporting industry. Her extensive knowledge of the legal landscape in California and dedication to client success make her a valuable addition to Planet Depos.

"Planet Depos continues to expand its team with top industry talent, reinforcing our commitment to providing world-class court reporting services," said Jennifer Parratt, Vice President of Sales. "Jen's expertise and focus on client relations aligns perfectly with Planet Depos' mission and vision for future growth."

Outside of her professional achievements, Jen is deeply devoted to animal rescue, spending much of her spare time volunteering at her local animal shelter. She has five rescue animals of her own and considers them her family and her world.

Planet Depos leverages the latest litigation technology to provide comprehensive court reporting services across the U.S. and abroad. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., Planet Depos is the only international court reporting firm led by court reporters and industry experts. Committed to best-in-class service with 24/7/365 support, Planet Depos has extensive experience reporting complex matters around the world, including depositions, arbitrations, and trials. At the forefront of innovation, Planet Depos partners with clients to streamline proceedings using industry-leading, proprietary technology and digital solutions such as remote depositions, legal videography, and digital court reporting. Visit planetdepos.com to learn more and schedule your next legal proceeding.

