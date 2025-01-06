Jencap Announces Promotion of Danny Walsh to Personal Lines National Practice Leader

"Danny's proven track record and deep understanding of the personal lines industry makes him the ideal candidate to consolidate our teams nationwide and drive business to new heights." - Mark Maher, President of Jencap Post this

Walsh began in the wholesale brokerage business more than 25 years ago at a firm started by his grandfather and run by his father. He quickly learned the importance of a strong work ethic and the technical aspects of the insurance business, which helped him work his way up to running the personal lines department in 2013. His team's partnerships, market access, and expertise have only been enhanced since being acquired by Jencap.

"I have been in this business for 25 years and have seen different market cycles that require different approaches and strategies. I am excited and honored to take that knowledge to the next level in this new role at Jencap," said Danny Walsh, Personal Lines National Practice Leader at Jencap. "I am looking forward to expanding our team, capabilities and partnerships throughout the country to achieve further success."

About Jencap Group

Jencap is one of the largest wholesalers in the U.S. with notable industry-leading expertise in wholesale brokerage, binding authority, and program management. Its specialized divisions and affiliate organizations provide niche underwriting prowess, broad market access, and nationwide influence. Headquartered in New York, Jencap leverages its collective power to exceed the expectations of more than 20,000 independent agency partners. For more information, visit: JencapGroup.com [JencapGroup.com __title__ JencapGroup.com].

