Jencap Announces Strategic Leadership Appointments for Construction Wrap Up Practice

Mark Maher, President of Jencap, expressed his enthusiasm for this strategic decision, stating, "Kris and Mike's proven track record and deep understanding of the construction industry make them the ideal candidates to drive our OCIP/CCIP construction business to new heights."

Maher further emphasized the company's vision for Bauer and Yovino in their new roles, saying, "Our goal is for Kris and Mike to be a resource to the overall company, creating awareness and establishing a center of excellence that will drive more business from retailers and open new markets for our company. It's all about providing better deliverables to our agents."

Bauer and Yovino, in their new leadership roles, will focus on fostering innovation, streamlining processes, and strengthening relationships with retail and carrier partners. Their commitment to excellence aligns with Jencap's core values, ensuring that the Wrap Up Construction Practice continues to deliver top-notch services and solutions to our retailers.

