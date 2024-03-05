Jencap Group Expands Into New Distribution Channel with Acquisition of Foresite Sports

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Foresite Sports, a strategic move that enhances our position in the market and expands our portfolio of specialized insurance products." - Mark Maher, President of Jencap Post this

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Foresite Sports, a strategic move that enhances our position in the market and expands our portfolio of specialized insurance products," says Mark Maher, President of Jencap. "The addition of Foresite Sports' expertise in prize contest coverage and event insurance opens up new avenues for growth and innovation."

"Becoming part of Jencap's network of companies allows us to tap into expanded resources and leverage their industry-leading infrastructure to better serve our clients," said Greg Esterhai, CEO and Co-founder of Foresite Sports. "This acquisition strengthens our position in the market and reinforces our commitment to providing best in class coverage options tailored to the unique needs of the sports and events industry."

About Foresite Sports LLC

Founded in 1998 by Greg Esterhai and James Nam, Foresite Sports is an industry-leading program manager specializing in prize contingency coverage and event insurance. They are also a provider of promotional solutions for golf event planners and corporate sponsors. The firm addresses the targeted marketing needs of thousands of tournaments nationwide through its complete lineup of products and services, including contest insurance coverage, limited-use event sponsorship signage, and various promotional products. Foresite Sports has advanced to the forefront of its industry through its relentless commitment to product simplicity and customer service excellence. For more information, visit ForesiteSports.com.

About Jencap Group, LLC

Jencap is one of the largest wholesalers in the U.S. with notable industry-leading expertise in wholesale brokerage, binding authority, and program management. Its specialized divisions and affiliate organizations provide niche underwriting prowess, broad market access, and nationwide influence. Headquartered in New York, Jencap leverages its collective power to exceed the expectations of more than 20,000 independent agency partners. For more, visit JencapGroup.com.

