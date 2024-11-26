Jencap Group Named SYBA's U.S. Exclusive Distribution Partner

"This product underscores Jencap's commitment to addressing emerging risks for our clients." - Jencap's Senior Vice President and SYBA Program Lead, Anthony Manna Post this

Jencap will work with their retail agency partners nationwide to offer their affluent clients and family offices the most advanced protection against a range of digital threats, all conveniently available under one stand alone solution, so they can attain true cyber resilience.

"Cyber criminals are increasingly targeting high net worth individuals and family offices, and the risk has become undeniable," says Brigitte Vantieghem, CEO and Co-Founder, SYBA. "Nearly 40% of them lack effective cybersecurity plans, leaving them vulnerable, and more than a third have reported financial losses due to cyberattacks."

This product delivers unmatched cybersecurity and insurance features, including:

Proactive monitoring capabilities that respect privacy and focus on the home environment rather than individual devices.

Highest available coverage limit of $5 million , extending to family members, household staff, and affiliated LLCs.

, extending to family members, household staff, and affiliated LLCs. All household members are covered under a single, convenient contract.

A stand-alone solution that doesn't require bundling with other insurance policies, making it accessible to a broader range of clients without a minimum wealth threshold.

"For retail agents, SYBA introduces a new revenue stream and meets the growing demand for personal cyber security services in a world where traditional methods are increasingly insufficient," says Jencap's Senior Vice President and SYBA Program Lead, Anthony Manna. "This product underscores Jencap's commitment to addressing emerging risks for our clients. By offering this comprehensive cybersecurity solution, Jencap and our retail partners will empower affluent individuals to protect their assets, reputation, and well-being against an array of digital threats."

Please visit Jencap's SYBA page for more information.

Media Contact

Kathryn Smith, Jencap Group, 6789515183, [email protected], JencapGroup.com

SOURCE Jencap Group