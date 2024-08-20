Jencap Welcomes Sarah Gavlick to Lead Carrier Relations and Client Distribution

"Sarah has significant industry experience that has been developed from senior underwriting, marketing and management positions. We share the same commitment to excellence and attach the utmost importance to cultivating and growing carrier and client relationships." - Jencap President Mark Maher. Post this

Gavlick's 30-year career began at GenRe where she held underwriting and leadership roles, before moving to Markel where she worked the past 19 years. She held various leadership positions at Markel in their wholesale division including Regional President-Northeast and Chief Territory Officer-East. Gavlick has been an active board member for the Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation and was a recipient of Insurance Business America's Elite Women 2022 award.

"Over the past many years, I've watched Jencap develop into the dynamic company it is today. I could not be more excited to join this team and continue to develop and strengthen the carrier and retail relationships," said Sarah Gavlick.

About Jencap Group LLC

Jencap is one of the largest wholesalers in the U.S. with notable industry-leading expertise in wholesale brokerage, binding authority, and program management. Its specialized divisions and affiliate organizations provide niche underwriting prowess, broad market access, and nationwide influence. Headquartered in New York, Jencap leverages its collective power to exceed the expectations of more than 15,000 independent agency partners. For more information, visit JencapGroup.com.

Kathryn Smith, Jencap, 678-951-5183, [email protected], JencapGroup.com

