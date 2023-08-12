Jenn Rossi of Miner Family Winery promoted to National Sales Manager

"I'm truly living my dream career, 20 years in the making. I am so honored to be a part of this amazing crew," said Jenn Rossi. Tweet this

After graduating from Ohio State University with a degree in hospitality management, Jenn worked for Cameron Mitchell Restaurant Group in Columbus, OH initially as the Beverage Manager for Mitchell's Steakhouse. She later worked as the assistant GM and Beverage Manager for Ocean Prime and then Managing Partner and General Manager of Marcella's Short North. Jenn met Dave Miner at Marcella's in 2011 and he recruited her to move to Napa to lead the hospitality team at Miner Family Winery.

"I had been buying Miner wines for restaurant wine programs for years, and when I met Dave Miner, I was immediately struck by the brand, the people, and the family vibe. Such a wonderful story and so many cool vineyards and varietals to learn about and work with at a Napa Valley winery. I have so much gratitude for Dave Miner giving me this opportunity," said Jenn.

"Jenn Rossi has been a star at Miner since day one, 10 years ago when we convinced her to move west from Ohio. As Director of Hospitality, Regional Sales Manager, and now as National Sales Manager, she has constantly exceeded expectations and held up the Miner Family traditions of excellence and integrity with incredible grace and style. I am proud to have her as our National Sales Manager, and proud she is part of the family!" said Dave Miner.

Jenn was promoted to National Sales Manager in March of 2023. Miner has wholesale placements in over 40 states.

About Miner Family Winery: Miner Family Winery is a dynamic family-owned winery tucked into the eastern hills of Oakville within the heart of Napa Valley. Founded in 1998 by Dave & Emily Miner, Miner is defined by a sensational portfolio of wines characterized by and committed to individualistic style and quality.

