Jenna Wagner, TEKLYNX Global Marketing Director, Named Recipient of 2023 Women in Supply Chain Award

"I'm so grateful to be included in this list of amazing women in the supply chain and passionate about inspiring other women to find their voice and confidence as leaders as well," says Jenna Wagner, Global Marketing Director at TEKLYNX. "Thank you to Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive for continuing to highlight women's work and our contributions across the supply chain."

"This year, we received over 400 submissions, the highest amount of applications not only for this award, but also for all of our awards. What's more, 118 of those applications were submitted by male counterparts, nominating their boss, co-worker, or associate. Last year, that figure was just at 75. Also, this year, 39 women self-nominated, a tremendous uptick from last year's award, which just saw 12 self-nominations. This shows progress. This shows hope that one day, we won't need an award like this because men and women in the supply chain will be equal," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "While there's still more work to be done, what we're doing is working. From truck drivers to CEOs, what these winners are doing matters to the future of all supply chains."

Jenna continuously works to spark innovation and improvements in barcode labeling solutions throughout the supply chain by providing her leadership and perspective on the TEKLYNX Product Steering Committee and industry associations. Over the last year, Jenna fostered numerous strategic partnerships with other technology providers and worked to educate the market on combined barcode labeling solutions to streamline operations and minimize waste. Jenna's leadership in identifying customer needs also helped drive TEKLYNX Americas to launch an eCommerce storefront to give customers another way to select and buy barcode label design software online 24/7.

"Women have been making a significant impact in supply chain management, contributing to the growth and innovation of the supply chain industry. As more women join the supply chain workforce, they bring diverse perspectives that can help address complex supply chain problems and improve global supply chain operations. It is important that we empower, recognize, and elevate these achievements through initiatives like the Women in Supply Chain Award, as seen through the overwhelming response. Congratulations to all the winners, those who nominated others and the bravery of those who nominated themselves," adds Sarah Barnes-Humphrey, founder of Let's Talk Supply Chain podcast and Blended Pledge project, both exclusive sponsors of the Women in Supply Chain Award.

ABOUT TEKLYNX INTERNATIONAL

TEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. Today, more than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design products and the people behind its solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure, and industry compliant. With over 30 years of experience, TEKLYNX is the global leader because of its reliable software and superior customer support. To learn more about how the TEKLYNX community helps companies across industries worldwide, visit teklynx.com or call TEKLYNX in your region. Barcode Better™ with TEKLYNX.

ABOUT FOOD LOGISTICS AND SUPPLY & DEMAND CHAIN EXECUTIVE

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers, and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development, and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to FoodLogistics.com and SDCExec.com to learn more.

