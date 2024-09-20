Jenner Law Firm Celebrates 2024 "Make A Difference Scholarship" Recipients

This year's recipients exemplify the spirit of the Jenner Law "Make A Difference Scholarship." Their stories of resilience, dedication, and passion for service reflect the core values the scholarship seeks to promote. Post this

Karina Banuelos, the graduate scholarship recipient, is a student in the Doctorate in Public Health (DrPH) program at New York University.

She has been a steadfast advocate for Indigenous communities, focusing on addressing health disparities and promoting wellness in these often underserved populations. Karina has worked closely with tribal health organizations to create culturally sensitive health education programs that enhance health literacy and access to essential healthcare services.

Her efforts have also integrated traditional Indigenous healing practices with modern medical care, emphasizing the need for culturally responsive healthcare solutions. Karina's work is driven by a mission to empower Indigenous people with the knowledge and resources they need to lead healthier lives.

As a Latina and Indigenous woman, Karina's journey is one of perseverance and determination. She is part of the less than 1% of doctorate recipients from these backgrounds, underscoring the significance of her achievements. Her recent recognition with the Jenner Law scholarship has further fueled her commitment to public health. This scholarship supports her studies at New York University, where she is enrolled in the Fall 2024 Doctorate in Public Health (DrPH) program. Karina is the first in her family to pursue a doctorate, making this scholarship a celebration of her accomplishments and a relief from the financial burdens of higher education.

"Through my DrPH studies, I aim to challenge our individualistic American ethos towards one that creates equitable, accessible, culturally responsive, and affirming interventions to 'as it has always been' care approaches," she said.

Undergraduate Scholarship Winner: Ella Stiso

Ella Stiso, the undergraduate scholarship recipient, is a Wall High School graduate and University of Alabama student. She was born with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, a condition affecting her lower extremities. Despite significant physical challenges, including a smaller right leg and frequently dislocating kneecaps, Ella's determination never wavered.

Her journey took a pivotal turn when she decided to undergo four risky corrective surgeries despite the potential for permanent paralysis. Supported by her family, Ella emerged stronger, her experiences fueling her resolve to make a difference.

During her recovery, Ella was inspired to help others with disabilities, leading her to join The Seeing Eye program, where she volunteered as a guide dog raiser. For 18 months, she fostered puppies, teaching them essential skills to assist visually impaired individuals. Although it was difficult to part with the dogs, knowing they would help others gain independence made it worthwhile.

Ella's commitment to service extended beyond The Seeing Eye. She held leadership roles in her local chapter and continues to advise new members while participating in various community service activities, including fundraising for St. Jude's and Miracle Kids Foundations and volunteering at a local animal shelter.

Ella's experiences have shaped her into a passionate advocate for disability rights. She plans to attend law school to become a disability attorney, focusing on advancing legislation related to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). She aims to improve building codes, employment opportunities, government programs, and mass transit accommodations. As a Spanish minor, she also seeks to address the unique challenges faced by people with disabilities in multicultural communities.

About the Jenner Law "Make A Difference Scholarship"

The "Make A Difference Scholarship" was established to support students committed to social justice, community service, and academic excellence. The scholarship is awarded annually to one graduate and one undergraduate student who embodies these values and are dedicated to making a positive impact in their chosen fields.

Jenner Law remains committed to supporting students who strive to make a difference in their communities. The firm hopes to empower students to focus on their studies and achieve their full potential by alleviating some of the financial burdens associated with higher education.

One of Jenner Law's founding principles is our compassion for our clients and our commitment to improving the lives of those around us. Our proud tradition of charitable giving reflects our obligation to advance social justice. Through the Jenner Law Donor Fund and our annual scholarship program, we strive to promote positive change and support individuals dedicated to using their education for the greater good.

