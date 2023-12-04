Jennifer Adams Reveals 12 Days of Gifting, Offering Affordable Resort-Quality Bedding You'll Love Coming Home to For the Holidays

"Sleep is more important than ever during this busy time of year," said Adams. "The New Year is the perfect time for new bedding, so bundle up and indulge in comfortable selections now without spending a fortune!" Post this

Adams' fascination with sleep patterns, fabrics, layers and textures has resulted in a sought-after luxury collection, taking its cue from the blissful Southern California lifestyle. After years spent cultivating the collection for her clients, her specially designed and crafted products are now available for everyone's enjoyment.

The brand is known for its extremely soft bedding, such as 600 thread count Egyptian cotton sheets, in a cozy array of colors, with five mindfully curated fabric options. Holiday shoppers can select from sheets, pillowcases, duvet covers, shams, blankets, and more to design their dream bedroom during the 12 days of holiday promotions.

The brand is committed to responsible manufacturing, featuring Green, BCI Certifications and OEKO-TEX® certifications. For example, microfiber textiles do not require pesticides, use less water over their lifetime, have fewer chemicals to clean, do not contribute to deforestation, and are recyclable and reusable. Any waste is upcycled into a pet bed filled by the brand.

"Creating a sanctuary at home begins with premium bedding, making it a wonderful holiday gift for loved ones and those starting out on their own, a place they'll love coming home to," said Adams.

Additionally, three pillow and mattress protectors have been launched recently, which are ideal for holiday hosting. For more information, visit http://www.jenniferadams.com.

About Jennifer Adams:

Interior designer Jennifer Adams is a passionate problem solver, focused on giving her customers a premium experience, from improving their sleep with temperature-regulating bedding to versatile designs that complement their lifestyle and decor. Her namesake brand is where everyday needs are met and items are available to make life beautiful.

