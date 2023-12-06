Jennifer Pelino Joins Sports Innovation Lab's Executive Team as Chief Commercial Officer & President, Data Cloud

Media & advertising analytics veteran joins leader in fan intelligence

BOSTON, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sports Innovation Lab today announced that marketing, media and advertising analytics veteran Jennifer Pelino has been hired as Chief Commercial Officer & President, Data Cloud. In her new role, Pelino will evolve the company's Sports Data Cloud, establish Sports Innovation Lab Audiences™ and lead enterprise data and technology adoption across brands, martech and platforms to provide customers with an unparalleled level of consumer data insights that directly improves brand return on advertising spend.

Pelino has spent her career at the forefront of advising the world's top brands, retailers, media agencies, and platforms on how integrated technology, analytics, and data can significantly improve marketing effectiveness and efficiencies to drive marketing campaign performance and achieve measurable sales lift. Pelino has helped brands strategically plan, target, measure, and optimize their media plans and campaigns across channels, saving them millions of dollars in the paid, owned, and earned media space.

"Jennifer Pelino's depth of experience in making granular insights actionable is a high-value addition to Sports Innovation Lab as we scale our Sports Data Cloud," said Josh Walker, Sports Innovation Lab Co-founder and CEO. "We are rolling out an unprecedented level of fan intelligence for the sports, media, and entertainment industry, including several key product updates in the immediate future, and will benefit greatly from Jennifer's expertise in this arena."

Pelino's hire further solidifies the company's positioning as a key player in the data services industry, and the only data services and consumer intelligence provider with a deep expertise in sports. On the roadmap for Sports Innovation Lab in 2024 following the hire is a move into addressable sports audiences, deeper attribution for sponsors, and providing clients with custom DaaS clean rooms to enhance their existing first party data, improving the performance of CDP and CRM systems.

"Sports Innovation Lab stands as a trailblazing force, revolutionizing the sports and entertainment landscape through unparalleled granular insights. The transformative impact of our growing Sports Data Cloud on the fragmented sports consumer data industry is undeniable and served as a magnetic draw for me," shared Pelino. "Recognizing the immense value in the media and advertising realm, our platform seamlessly integrates the widest and deepest consumer fan sports data assets at scale, deciphering the key drivers that propel fans towards impactful purchasing decisions. The unique combination of assets and capabilities at Sports Innovation Lab positions us advantageously in the marketplace, and I am enthusiastic about leveraging my knowledge of the media ecosystem to expand the company's influence and drive success for our esteemed roster of customers and partners."

About Sports Innovation Lab

Sports Innovation Lab's Sports Data Cloud enables brands and sports properties to build more effective sponsorships, improve targeted advertising, and enhance fan experiences. Built on observational, transactional, and deterministic fan data, the Sports Data Cloud is evolving how organizations use data to understand their customers and acquire more of them - starting with sports & entertainment. Learn how global brands including the NFL, Nike, NHL, Google, Ally Financial, WNBA, and NASCAR use Sports Innovation Lab's data, audiences, and strategic advisory to drive revenue by visiting sportsilab.com or following on Linkedin, Instagram, and X.

Media Contact

Anthony Baldini, Sports Innovation Lab, 1 617-480-7089, [email protected], sportsilab.com

SOURCE Sports Innovation Lab