Jennifer Silberman joins Operation Homefront's National Board of Directors

"I'm honored to support Operation Homefront's vital mission," said Silberman. "Our military families make tremendous sacrifices in service to our nation, and it's essential that we invest in their well-being and success as a meaningful expression of our gratitude. This issue is especially close to home for me – Dollar Tree is headquartered in one of the country's largest military communities, and we see firsthand the strength, resilience, and needs of our nation's service members and their families."

Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent military and veteran families' short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles.

As a member of the Operation Homefront Board of Directors, Silberman will provide insight to an organization with more than $40 million annually in impactful programming to tens of thousands of military families facing financial hardships, particularly as they transition out of service back to their civilian communities.

"On behalf of the entire board, I am pleased to welcome Jennifer to Operation Homefront," said Angelo Lombardi, Chair of Operation Homefront's Board of Directors. "She represents a long-term, steadfast partner that has already made a significant impact, and we look forward to her perspective as, together, we seek to find ways to help military families overcome the challenges they face."

About Jennifer Silberman:

Jennifer Silberman leads Dollar Tree's culture and belonging, public affairs, social impact, and sustainability efforts – ensuring the initiatives she leads connect to Dollar Tree's business priorities and long-term vision. A dynamic, collaborative leader with 30 years of global experience, she has worked across various industries to create value for both business and society. Her extensive expertise includes sustainable business strategy, reputation management, advocacy, culture and employee engagement, and stakeholder collaboration—ensuring these initiatives are integrated into Dollar Tree's operations, products, and supply chain.

Before joining Dollar Tree, Jennifer was Vice President of ESG at YETI and held leadership roles in corporate sustainability, community impact, and public affairs at Target, Hilton, and APCO Worldwide. At APCO, where she began her sustainability career, she advised Fortune 200 companies, NGOs, foundations, government agencies, and trade associations on a range of environmental and social issues.

Jennifer holds an M.A. in International Economics and Latin American Studies from Johns Hopkins University's School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) and a B.A. with honors in Latin American Studies from Mount Holyoke College. Half Argentine, she is a native Spanish and Portuguese speaker and is fluent in French. She also serves on the boards of Keep America Beautiful, Net Impact, and Operation Homefront.

About Operation Homefront: Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 83 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

