Jennifer Stevland Joins Full Sail Partners as Principal Data Solutions Consultant Enhancing Data Migration Capabilities

"With more than 15 years of specialized expertise in data migration to Deltek Vision and Vantagepoint systems, Jennifer has demonstrated a deep understanding of complex data systems and a track record of delivering exceptional results," stated Scott Seal, VP of Consulting. Post this

"Every migration is a journey, and each client has its own ideal destination. With the right collaboration and solution, we reach that destination together," noted Jennifer Stevland.

Jennifer has additionally worked with clients to develop, test, document, and implement scripts and stored procedures to manipulate data based on their unique needs. She has further experience supporting clients with software questions and troubleshooting errors and issues. Moreover, she has taught a report building class and conducted user conference sessions.

"With more than 15 years of specialized expertise in data migration to Deltek Vision and Vantagepoint systems, Jennifer has demonstrated a deep understanding of complex data systems and a track record of delivering exceptional results," stated Scott Seal, VP of Consulting. "We're thrilled to have her onboard and look forward to the valuable contributions she'll undoubtedly bring to our organization."

Connecting thousands of project-based firms, Full Sail Partners identifies critical resources to create fast, efficient, and cohesive companies. As a Deltek Premier Partner and creator of the Blackbox Connector, our team helps professional services firms fully integrate their business processes by connecting their front end and backend systems. We provide technology consulting, business solutions and application hosting for both Vision and Vantagepoint. Full Sail Partners has received the Deltek Partner of the Year and the Marketing Excellence Award multiple times throughout our firm's history. Keep Your Business on Course.

For more information, please contact Full Sail Partners' Marketing and Communications Department or visit the Full Sail Partners' website at http://www.fullsailpartners.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Renfroe, Full Sail Partners, 888.552.5535 x126, [email protected], https://www.fullsailpartners.com/

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Full Sail Partners