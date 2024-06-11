Jennifer Tardy Consulting Announces the 2024 Increase Diversity™ Summit: "How Do I Say It?"

No one is immune from saying the "wrong thing"—we've all done it. However, our hesitance to not say anything, due to the fear of saying the wrong thing, prohibits us from having meaningful, fruitful conversations that drive forward true change in our workplaces. It is with this spirit that we announce the 2nd Annual Increase Diversity™ Summit: "How Do I Say It?: Effective Language to Use for Inclusive Recruitment and Retention Strategies."

BOWIE, Md., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following the resounding success of last year's inaugural Increase Diversity™ Summit, "Who is Qualified?" Jennifer Tardy Consulting is thrilled to announce the 2nd Increase Diversity™ Virtual Summit. This year's theme, "How Do I Say It?" focuses on effective language for inclusive recruitment and retention strategies. The virtual Summit will take place on October 16 & 17, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 2:15 PM EST each day.

Why The Increase Diversity™ Summit

The language we choose plays a pivotal role—it can either create inclusive environments where everyone feels seen and heard or unintentionally exclude and alienate. Leaders, recruiters, hiring managers, and interview teams often hesitate, not because they lack commitment to diversity but because they fear misspeaking or inadvertently causing harm. Recognizing and overcoming these fears are essential steps forward. This conference stands out as one of the few dedicated to this critical topic.

The Increase Diversity™ Summit presentations and interactive break-out sessions will address Gender: Binary and Non-Binary, Disability, Veterans, Neurodiversity, and Sexual Orientation. There will be two live panel discussions with Q&A, The Language of Race (Anti-Racism + Inclusion) and The Language of Intersectionality.

Who Should Attend?

The Increase Diversity™ Summit is especially beneficial for anyone who directly hires or influences hiring, including workplace leaders and executives, DEI practitioners, recruiters (corporate and agency), human resources teams, managers, hiring leaders, and career coaches. However, the topic transcends recruiting, providing valuable insights for anyone looking to feel more confident in their inclusive language and communication in the workplace.

Meet the Speakers, Panelists, and Moderators

We have invited a broad and diverse range of speakers to share their unique perspectives. These thought leaders will offer a blend of presentations, participation in interactive Lived Experience Intelligence Breakout Sessions, and a chance to ask questions directly during Q&A segments.

Featured Speakers:

Robyn Grable (she/her), Navy Veteran and CEO at Talents ASCEND

(she/her), Navy Veteran and CEO at Talents ASCEND Winston Clements (he/him), Global Keynote Speaker & Disability Advocate

(he/him), Global Keynote Speaker & Disability Advocate Dr. Gurpreet Kaur (she/her), Global Women's Rights Expert & TEDx Speaker

(she/her), Global Women's Rights Expert & TEDx Speaker Cecilia Stanton Adams (she/her), CEO & DEI Consultant

(she/her), CEO & DEI Consultant Stephanie Ranno (she/her), Recruitment Expert & Neurodivergent Inclusion Advocate

(she/her), Recruitment Expert & Neurodivergent Inclusion Advocate Dr. A.C. Fowlkes (he/him), LGBTQ+ Sensitivity and Transgender Inclusion Expert & LinkedIn Top Voice

Featured Panelists:

Sadia Hameed (she/her), Owner & CEO at Bloom 360 Workplace

(she/her), Owner & CEO at Bloom 360 Workplace Roberta Wilburn (she/her), President/Principal DEO Consultant at Wilburn & Associates

(she/her), President/Principal at Wilburn & Associates Dr. Suzanne Wertheim (she/her), Founder & CEO at Worthwhile Research & Consulting

(she/her), Founder & CEO at Worthwhile Research & Consulting Christian Harris (he/him), Founder of Kindred Keynotes & Coaching

(he/him), Founder of Kindred Keynotes & Coaching Catarina Rivera (she/ella), LinkedIn Top Voice in Disability Advocacy & TEDx Speaker

(she/ella), LinkedIn Top Voice in Disability Advocacy & TEDx Speaker Jessi Purdy (she/her), CEO & Founder at FIC Human Resource Partners

(she/her), CEO & Founder at FIC Human Resource Partners Sare Gerin (they/them), Founder, Facilitator & Trainer at Late Bloomer Coaching

(they/them), Founder, Facilitator & Trainer at Late Bloomer Coaching Val Boston III (he/him), Certified Diversity Executive & Coach at Boston & Associates

Featured Moderators:

Den Mondejar (he/him), Director, Enterprise & Talent Solutions at Aquent

Dr. Nika White (she/her), President & CEO, Nika White Consulting

Registration

Tickets will be sold in 3 tiers, and are currently being sold at Tier 1 price of $99 per person. Once each tier is sold out, it will move to the next tier price. Individuals and groups can purchase tickets directly at this link here. Groups of 5 or more can use the promo code GROUPDISCOUNT to receive 10% off the ticket price.

Sponsorship Information

Multiple sponsorship packages are available. They are designed to help your workplace increase brand awareness and participation, further your dedication to diversity recruiting and retention, and learn alongside and network with attendees. For more information on sponsorship options, visit www.jennifertardy.com/increase-diversity-summit-experience#slide-10-id-summit or contact Dee Milfort at [email protected].

About Jennifer Tardy Consulting – Team JTC

Jennifer Tardy Consulting ("Team JTC") is a leader in diversity recruiting and retention. The company's mission is to help organizations build more inclusive workplaces through innovative training, consulting, and strategic guidance in diversity recruiting and retention practices. With a commitment to driving real change, Team JTC equips leaders and teams with the tools they need to build diverse, inclusive workplaces through recruiting and retention practices.

For more information and to register, visit www.jennifertardy.com/increase-diversity-summit-experience.

