Jennifer Young, Esq., Promoted to Partner at Geraci Law Firm - Corporate and Securities Team Positioned for Growth in 2024

Geraci LLP is pleased to announce the promotion of Jennifer Young, Esq., to firm Partner.

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Geraci LLP is pleased to announce the promotion of Jennifer Young, Esq., to firm Partner. In this new role, Young will focus on contributing to the scope of the Firm's overall revenue and growth goals while continuing her duties as a supervising attorney, overseeing a team dedicated to creating mortgage funds and obtaining licenses for nationwide lenders.

"I am truly honored to be named a partner, and I'm incredibly excited to embark on this journey with an exceptional team of individuals," noted Young. "Being recognized in this capacity is not just a professional milestone for me, it's an affirmation of the trust placed in me by a team I am proud to call family. As we continue to grow, I am eager to continue contributing to the innovation and excellence that defines our collaborative spirit."

Young joined Geraci LLP in 2021 as an associate on Geraci's Corporate and Securities team and specializes in real estate-focused private placement offerings and other alternative investments for private lenders, real estate developers, and real estate entrepreneurs. Young also created and oversees the Corporate and Securities team's licensing subdivision which assists clients in applying for and managing licenses for commercial lenders, mortgage bankers, mortgage brokers, and real estate brokers nationwide.

Young is a strong team player and someone who is easy to work with. "Her hard work and dedication to strong client service has gotten her rave reviews from clients, and she is consistently someone everyone at the office loves to work with," said Melissa Martorella, Partner and Department Head of the Banking and Finance group. "She is smart and talented but approachable to all, which makes for a wonderful leader at the Firm."

"Jennifer is the most impressive attorney I have had the privilege to work with. She's incredibly hard-working, business-minded, and a great leader," said Kevin Kim, Esq., Partner and Department Head of the Corporate and Securities group. Maintaining a successful Corporate and Securities practice requires an attorney to balance the law's requirements with market conditions and client needs. Jennifer has adapted incredibly quickly when it comes to this. Additionally, clients, regulators, and her co-workers love working with her."

Geraci LLP is excited to begin this new chapter with Young as a partner and is looking forward to her leadership continuing to positively impact the firm.

About Geraci LLP

Geraci Law Firm is the nation's largest law firm dedicated almost exclusively to the private/non-conventional lending space and is the leading legal resource for specialty lenders, asset-based lenders, private lenders, and non-bank institutions. Our legal departments include Banking & Finance, Corporate & Securities, and Litigation & Bankruptcy, offering lenders a vertically integrated suite of services while our Geraci Conference Line provides networking and educational opportunities to the industry at large.

Contact:

Lesley Boyd

Senior Vice President, Marketing

949-379-2600

SOURCE Geraci LLP