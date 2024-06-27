Jennings Social Media & MarTech Achieves Record-Breaking Success with AI-Powered Digital Campaigns

"Our AI-driven strategies have not only revolutionized our approach to campaigns like those for JW Group in luxury real estate but have also proven effective across travel, healthcare, automotive logistics and more," said JSMM CEO Valerie Jennings. Post this

Social Media: Achieved a click-through rate three times greater than industry benchmarks.

Geofencing: Doubled the benchmark for click-through rates in strategic locations such as luxury hotels and ski resorts.

JSMM's innovative approach involved AI-driven persona development to identify and understand JW Group's core audience of luxury travelers, buyers and investors. The JSMM team crafted visually stunning and engaging content for video and graphics to be used across social media and for paid advertising. Targeted social media ads leveraged the power of social platforms for precise targeting while geofencing technology captured the audience in prime locations, including luxury hotels and ski resorts.

Valerie Jennings, CEO of JSMM, said, "Our AI-driven strategies have not only revolutionized our approach to campaigns like those for JW Group in luxury real estate but have also proven effective across travel, healthcare, automotive logistics and more. This versatility underlines our capability to adapt and excel in any market segment."

The agency's AI ad programs are tailored to the unique needs of each industry, enhancing engagement and conversion through highly targeted and effective campaigns.

JSMM's New AI Programs & Their Digital Impact:

AI Buyer Personas and Journeys: JSMM crafts tailored strategies and AI-generated buyer personas that provide deep insights into customer preferences and behaviors, optimizing marketing strategies.

AI Creative Services: By utilizing AI in the creative process, JSMM creates captive content, dynamic videos and compelling graphics that are precisely targeted for relevance and engagement.

Mobile Geolocation & Lookalike Audience Generation: JSMM targets ideal customer segments through sophisticated geofencing and lookalike audience strategies, delivering ads to the most receptive audiences.

Strategic Campaign Implementation: With enhanced planning efficiency, JSMM deploys executive-level strategic and creative marketing campaigns that push the boundaries of traditional advertising.

Reporting: Advanced, real-time reporting tools monitor and analyze campaign performance, offering insights that drive continuous improvement and high performance.

As a leader in digital marketing excellence for more than 20 years, JSMM has continuously innovated to leverage the latest technological advancements in digital marketing.

"We started at the beginning of social media in 2005 and created a complex and dynamic system that could evolve with the pace of technology and transform businesses," said Jennings. "Rather than being dictated by data, we allow it to weave narratives; crafting successful and distinctive campaigns tailored to our clients' audiences."

With a focus on artificial intelligence in marketing, JSMM doesn't just react to trends — it anticipates and sets them. This future-focused mindset has not only attracted a diverse clientele but also allowed for seamless adaptation to market changes. The agency's commitment to data-driven approaches and client-specific strategies has established it as a key player in the digital marketing space.

About JSMM

Jennings Social Media & MarTech (JSMM) is a leader in digital marketing innovation, trusted by a diverse range of industries for over 20 years to enhance their digital presence and drive growth. Specializing in AI-powered digital ads, JSMM leverages AI and data to design personalized campaigns that meet unique client objectives. Serving industries such as travel, real estate, healthcare, technology, automotive and more, JSMM's data-driven approach consistently delivers impactful solutions. For more information, visit jsmmtech.com.

