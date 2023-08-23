Jensen Meat Evolves To Next Stage Of Growth - Leading U.S. Beef Producer Promotes Two Staff Members and Looks To Future With Corporate Rebranding And New Product Rollouts

"Promoting from within is incredibly important to Jensen," said Abel Olivera, CEO of Jensen Meat. "Not only does it reward our team members' hard work and dedication, but it also provides a seamless transition, as our team members are already well-versed in our culture, values, and operations." Tweet this

"Thanks to Ms. Lavigne's unparalleled passion, persistence, and customer-centric approach, we have achieved remarkable milestones during her tenure," said Abel Olivera, CEO of Jensen Meat. "It is with great pleasure that we announce her well-deserved promotion to Executive Vice President."

As a leader of Jensen's growth team, Ms. Lavigne will continue the momentum in expanding Jensen's presence in the retail and food service sectors. Her strategic vision will assist in driving corporate brand transformation and allow Jensen to adapt to evolving market demands. She will also explore new sales opportunities and product diversification.

"Promoting from within is incredibly important to Jensen," added Mr. Olivera. "Not only does it reward our team members' hard work and dedication, but it also provides a seamless transition, as our team members are already well-versed in our culture, values, and operations. We're excited to boost morale, retain top talent, and sustain our company identity."

Also promoted is Mr. Anthony Crivello to Vice President of Operations. Anthony has been an invaluable member of the Jensen team for 36 years. Throughout his tenure, he has significantly contributed to the company's Production, Production Planning & Scheduling, R&D, and new product launches. He has also played an essential part in the company's growth. Mr. Crivello will continue to support sales by streamlining the R&D and onboarding process.

"Thanks to Anthony's 'do what it takes' attitude, we continue to achieve remarkable growth and diversification. As a result of his outstanding work, we are thrilled to announce his promotion to Vice President of Operations," said Mr. Olivera. "We eagerly look forward to witnessing his continued contributions to our company's growth and success."

Mr. Crivello will also act as a liaison between operational departments, providing and streamlining the R&D and onboarding process.

Jensen's promotions come at a critical time. With multiple plants designed to increase the production of protein sources, including those of its co-packing partners, the company plans to add diced meat to its Food Service product lines and plans for retail products in the future. In recent years, Jensen Meat Co. announced efforts to improve company policies for retention and growth. For nearly two years, Jensen has set aside funds for annual wage increases to combat record-high inflation. The company also pledged a pay adjustment with a special focus on lower-paid and longer-term employees.

About Jensen Meat, Company

Jensen Meat, Co. is a privately held, leading processor and marketer of high-quality ground beef products. Located in the Otay Mesa area of San Diego, CA, the company has strong branded products sold under Great Value®, Kroger®, Sam's Choice®, and Sysco®, as well as other licensed product extensions. Founded in 1958 by Reggie Jensen, it produces millions of pounds of ground beef annually from its new 150,000 sq. ft., state-of-the-art plant. In addition, it manufactures 250 SKUs of retail and foodservice products such as individually quick-frozen and fresh patties. Its new plant-based production facility produces sustainable protein at a rate of 25 million pounds annually. Jensen Meat products are sold through retail, foodservice, and club store channels throughout the US.

