Jeptha Creed Distillery Announces Jammin' at Jeptha 2024 Feat. Mason Ramsey and Phillip Phillips

We're beyond excited to welcome Mason Ramsey and Phillip Phillips to our stage for Jammin' at Jeptha this summer. This event has become a beloved tradition for our community, and we're thrilled to continue bringing exceptional music and unforgettable experiences to our guests. Post this

"We're beyond excited to welcome Mason Ramsey and Phillip Phillips to our stage for Jammin' at Jeptha this summer," said Autumn Nethery, VP Of Operations at Jeptha Creed Distillery. "This event has become a beloved tradition for our community, and we're thrilled to continue bringing exceptional music and unforgettable experiences to our guests."

Tickets are now available on the Jeptha Creed website. For more information, please visit https://jepthacreed.com/events/.

About Jeptha Creed Distillery (jepthacreed.com)

Located in Shelbyville, KY, Jeptha Creed Distillery uses old fashioned methods to meet today's demanding modern tastes. They use only the finest ingredients, locally grown and sourced to ensure their products meet the highest expectations for quality and flavor. Owned and operated by dynamic mother-and-daughter duo Joyce and Autumn Nethery, Jeptha Creed sits on 64 acres of farmland, where they grow the Bloody Butcher Corn used for all of their products, including vodka, moonshine, and bourbon.

Media Contact

Huiru Guo, Colangelo & Partners, 6466242885, [email protected], https://www.colangelopr.com/

SOURCE Jeptha Creed Distillery