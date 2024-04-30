Jeptha Creed Distillery Announces Jammin' at Jeptha 2024 Feat. Mason Ramsey and Phillip Phillips

Tickets for the summer concert series are now available
SHELBYVILLE, Ky., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jeptha Creed Distillery announces the return of its highly anticipated summer concert series, Jammin' at Jeptha. This year's artist lineup features the multi-talented musicians Mason Ramsey and Phillip Phillips. Mason Ramsey will take the stage on June 15th and Phillip Phillips will be performing on August 10th, both at the picturesque Jeptha Creed Distillery grounds.
Jeptha Creed Distillery invites guests to experience an unforgettable evening of live music, craft spirits, and community. In addition to the main event, attendees can indulge in Jeptha Creed's award-winning craft spirits, including their signature bourbons, along with vodka and moonshine. Creed Cafe and local food trucks will also be on-site for additional food and beverage options.
"We're beyond excited to welcome Mason Ramsey and Phillip Phillips to our stage for Jammin' at Jeptha this summer," said Autumn Nethery, VP Of Operations at Jeptha Creed Distillery. "This event has become a beloved tradition for our community, and we're thrilled to continue bringing exceptional music and unforgettable experiences to our guests."
Tickets are now available on the Jeptha Creed website. For more information, please visit https://jepthacreed.com/events/.
Located in Shelbyville, KY, Jeptha Creed Distillery uses old fashioned methods to meet today's demanding modern tastes. They use only the finest ingredients, locally grown and sourced to ensure their products meet the highest expectations for quality and flavor. Owned and operated by dynamic mother-and-daughter duo Joyce and Autumn Nethery, Jeptha Creed sits on 64 acres of farmland, where they grow the Bloody Butcher Corn used for all of their products, including vodka, moonshine, and bourbon.
