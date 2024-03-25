Jeremiah Nolen Named National Social Security Advisor of the Year

"Jeremiah's commitment to improving retirees' quality of life through informed, up-to-date financial decision-making is a key reason why he's being honored with this prestigious award," said Marc Kiner of the National Social Security Association. Post this

"Jeremiah is passionate about empowering individuals and couples in their retirement planning. He's dedicated to helping individuals find financial security throughout their retirement years, and that includes maximizing their Social Security benefits, no matter their unique situation," explained Kiner, who is also a partner at Premier Social Security Consulting of Cincinnati, which teaches the NSSA Social Security courses to advisors across the nation. "Jeremiah's commitment to improving retirees' quality of life through informed, up-to-date financial decision-making is a key reason why he's being honored with this prestigious award," added Kiner.

The NSSA program is the nation's first Social Security education certificate program. The NSSA Advisor certificate is awarded to advisors who take the NSSA course and pass an assessment after going through the educational program.

Nolen has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. When launching his retirement planning firm, NextPhase Advisors, he identified the opportunity for a firm that could maximize Social Security benefits, a substantial component of his clients' retirement income.

NextPhase Advisors focuses on creating written, comprehensive strategies with clients as a part of its unique NextPhase Retirement Success Strategy. The NextPhase Retirement Success Strategy is a comprehensive approach that addresses, integrates, and simplifies six key areas of retirement planning: income planning, growth planning, tax planning, healthcare planning, estate planning, and non-financial planning. The aim is to educate clients and to provide clarity and confidence around retirement planning, according to Nolen.

As just one example of Nolen's reach, NextPhase Advisors held seminars educating 800 pre-retirees and retirees on the complexities of Social Security in the last year alone. This year, Nolen said they aim to reach just as many individuals, if not more.

Nolen shared how The National Social Security Association Advisor of the Year award reinforces NextPhases' commitment to providing clients with sound guidance and support needed to navigate the complexities of retirement planning. "We strive to help clients avoid common pitfalls and make informed decisions that align with their goals and values. I believe that everyone deserves a confident retirement strategy they can understand and have confidence in," explained Nolen.

Nolen said being recognized as the National Social Security Advisor of the year is an honor. "The NSSA program has given me foundational knowledge that not only separates my practice from the field, but it has helped to build deeper, more impactful relationships with my clients," he said.

More than 2,700 advisors, including Nolen, have been awarded the National Social Security Advisor certificate since 2013, according to Premier partner Jim Blair, a 35-year veteran of the Social Security Administration.

"Social Security is increasingly complex for a range of scenarios—for single individuals, surviving spouses, divorced individuals, married couples, and married couples with large age gaps, to name a few—and the NSSA program gives advisors timely education and ongoing support so they can help clients make optimal claiming decisions," stated Blair.

"Advisors are getting more questions than ever today, on everything from cost-of-living adjustments to pension-related questions, to spousal benefits, and they need to be able to help clients successfully calculate and navigate all these situational factors. The best decision on when and how to claim goes back to these unique situations each person has, which we call Situational Social Security. With the nation's estimated 73 million baby boomers, this is more important than ever for advisors," added Blair.

For more information on NextPhase Advisors, visit nextphaseadvisor.com or call 256-841-7727.

For more information about the National Social Security Advisor certificate program and to see a full list of dates for the program, visit premiernssa.com or contact Kiner at (513) 247-0526.

Media Contact

Marc Kiner, National Social Security Association, (513) 247-0526, [email protected], https://nationalsocialsecurityassociation.com/

SOURCE National Social Security Association