Jeremiah Young of Montana Design Firm Kibler & Kirch Named a Leading Man of Western Interior Design

Sharing his take on Western design with the WHJ round table, which also includes WRJ Design's Rush Jenkins and Klaus Baer, William Peace of Peace Design and Colton Martini of Camp Martini, Young says, "There is a design brand of the West and the brand hasn't developed in a vacuum. It's eclectic. It begins with what is found in nature—stone, soil, timber, water, animals … Native Americans were using these elements as the first purveyors of Western design. The Europeans and American settlers brought their own classical design principals and construction techniques," he continues. "The mixing of influences, including those from Hollywood and the mythos of the West, are what we have today. Now we're adding the best bits of contemporary art and architecture."

Other topics in the discussion range from working with clients: "What I tell my clients is that what I'm really going to be is your editor … In the end, we strive to create a home far better than the one that you or me initially envisioned," Young says; to the important synergy of the total design team; to the gravitas of interior design work: "Our profession of interior design is so underrated. You are literally crafting the human experience through spaces that are experienced every single day," he says. "People are trusting us to craft their lives."

Asked by the magazine to describe a notable project, Young shares a current ranch project on the east side of the Tetons – an expansive multi-building compound centered around a 12,000-square-foot lodge. "Part of my role [for the project] is to figure out how to display an extensive art collection, a truly extraordinary collection with some of the best of Western art," he says. Of his overall design philosophy, he adds, "I avoid trends and try to find the most timeless solution at every turn. I'm a big fan of what's always worked and always will."

About Jeremiah Young's Kibler & Kirch:

Annually recognized on Mountain Living magazine's Top Mountain Designers list and seen in national media from Country Living to the Wall Street Journal, Kibler & Kirch resonates with a distinctive – and distinctly Western – style. Its Billings, Montana, showroom represents more than 100 companies featuring a carefully curated collection of American-made furnishings and décor ranging from rustic to refined. And owner and creative director Jeremiah Young and staff bring those resources – and deep connections with regional artists and artisans, including those represented by Young's Stapleton Gallery – to bear on crafting timeless interiors for clients where the spirit of the West meets modern treasures that are built to last. Follow Kibler & Kirch on Instagram and for more information, visit http://www.kiblerandkirch.com.

