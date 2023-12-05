Jeremy Bloom Named Denver Business Journal's Most Admired CEO

"This award serves as a testament to the efforts of the entire Integrate team, underscoring our commitment to innovation, customer-centricity, and creating a lasting impact." - Jeremy Bloom, co-founder and CEO, Integrate Post this

Bloom co-founded Integrate in 2010 after retiring from a dual professional skiing and football career. While playing with the NFL in Philadelphia for the Eagles, he completed a business entrepreneurship program at Wharton Business School where he studied real estate and finance.‥From there, he took on a role as a B2B marketer where he saw first-hand the opportunity to make B2B marketing easier and more scalable through technology, leading to the founding of Integrate.

Today, Integrate has offices in Boulder, Chennai, London, Phoenix, and remote employees spanning the globe, and serves global enterprise customers worldwide. The company offers a B2B marketing SaaS platform as well as a newly launched integrated B2B marketing Media arm, Pipeline360.

In addition to Integrate, Bloom founded Wish of a Lifetime, which grants life-changing wishes to senior citizens and is now one of AARP's charitable affiliates. Today, Bloom continues to serve as a Chairman of the Board of Directors of Wish of a Lifetime. He also serves on the board of the US Ski & Snowboard as the Vice President of the Steering Committee, the LA 2024/2028 Olympic Exploratory Committee, and has also served as a board member for the Rose Community Foundation in Denver.‥

To read more about Bloom's lessons learned, advice, personal journey, and perspective on the future of B2B marketing, please visit the Denver Business Journal's interview: "Most Admired CEO winner: Jeremy Bloom."

About Jeremy Bloom

Jeremy Bloom is the only athlete in history to ski in the Olympics and get drafted into the NFL. He is a three-time World Champion, two-time Olympian, eleven-time World Cup gold medalist and the youngest member ever inducted into The United States Skiing Hall of Fame.‥‥

He was also an All-American football player at the University of Colorado and played professional football as a wide receiver and return specialist in the National Football League for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Today, he is Founder/CEO of the Marketing Technology company, Integrate. He is also the founder of Wish of a Lifetime, a charity that grants lifelong wishes to senior citizens.‥

About Integrate

Integrate offers a cross-channel demand management SaaS platform for enterprise B2B demand and marketing operations teams. Integrate accelerates speed-to-business value through powerful integrations, delivers 100% marketable and compliant leads with trusted governance, and provides AI-powered insights to enhance and expedite smart decision-making. Integrate works with high-growth and enterprise organizations like Salesforce, Microsoft, Akamai, and Pluralsight to power their B2B marketing strategies. For more information, visit www.integrate.com or engage with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.‥‥

