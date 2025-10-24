Jeremy Schreifels, Executive Producer and Owner of Box 7 Media, has announced the release of his latest resource for professionals and entrepreneurs — the 365-Day Business Journal: Daily Reflection, Motivation, and Guided Inspiration for Professionals and Entrepreneurs. This transformational year-long journal helps business leaders focus, reflect, and grow — one powerful day at a time. Designed to build clarity, accountability, and momentum, it guides users to set meaningful goals, track progress, and cultivate habits that lead to lasting success. Blending daily structure with creative inspiration, the 365-Day Business Journal encourages leaders to pause, think strategically, and realign with purpose — turning reflection into measurable growth.
ST. JOSEPH, Minn., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jeremy Schreifels Launches the "365-Day Business Journal: Daily Reflection, Motivation, and Guided Inspiration for Professionals and Entrepreneurs"
A transformational tool designed to help business leaders focus, reflect, and grow — one powerful day at a time.
Jeremy Schreifels, Executive Producer and Owner of Box 7 Media, proudly announces the release of his newest resource for the global business community — the 365-Day Business Journal: Daily Reflection, Motivation, and Guided Inspiration for Professionals and Entrepreneurs.
This year-long journal is designed to empower entrepreneurs, executives, and creators to cultivate daily focus, clarity, and accountability — turning reflection into growth and intention into action.
"In a world that moves faster than ever, professionals rarely stop to think deeply about what's working, what's not, and what truly matters," Schreifels explains. "This journal gives leaders a simple but powerful framework to slow down, reflect, and realign — so they can perform at their best and lead with clarity."
Inside the 365-Day Business Journal, users will:
- Define and refine clear business goals
- Track daily progress and achievements
- Reflect on lessons learned and growth opportunities
- Maintain motivation through challenges and wins
- Build intentional habits that lead to long-term success
Structured yet flexible, the 365-Day Business Journal is intentionally undated, allowing users to begin any time of the year. Each page blends practical guidance with creative inspiration, encouraging professionals to integrate self-awareness with strategy — and transform each day into a stepping stone toward measurable growth.
Designed for driven leaders who balance creativity and productivity, the journal serves as both a daily accountability partner and a motivational compass for lasting success.
Availability
The 365-Day Business Journal: Daily Reflection, Motivation, and Guided Inspiration for Professionals and Entrepreneurs is now available for purchase on Amazon:
About Jeremy Schreifels
Jeremy Schreifels is the Executive Producer and Owner of Box 7 Media, a creative production and strategy firm dedicated to helping authors, podcasters, entrepreneurs, and executives share their stories with precision, purpose, and passion. With over two decades of experience in media production and leadership development, Schreifels is known for helping mission-driven professionals amplify their impact, elevate their message, and operate with clarity and confidence.
Start your journey toward focus, growth, and success today.
