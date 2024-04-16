Jericho Project Looks to the Future in Celebrate! 2024 Empowering Tomorrow - Gala for Change

Jericho is part of a NYC effort to add 2,500 new supportive or affordable housing units over the next several years. -- Tori Lyon, Jericho Project CEO Post this

"Jericho is part of a New York City effort to add 2,500 new supportive or affordable housing units over the next several years," said Tori Lyon, CEO of Jericho Project. "We know that the best strategy for ending homelessness for individuals and families is to provide accessible, affordable housing along with the services to sustain it."

As a 41-year-old nonprofit, Jericho has grown and evolved over the decades to provide supportive housing and transformative counseling to 3,000 New Yorkers annually, including single adults, families, nearly 700 veterans, seniors and young, predominantly LGBTQ+, adults.

Jericho has always distinguished itself by providing people either experiencing homelessness or one paycheck away from homelessness, with their own lease, lock and key. From there, with the stability of housing, residents can access individualized services to help them achieve a fulfilling life. These include mental health and wellness counseling, workforce and employment opportunities, family stability and homelessness prevention.

"As a longtime supporter of Jericho and its mission, TD Bank is honored to receive the Corporate Spotlight Award and be part of the growing community of leaders who recognize that all New Yorkers deserve housing and a path to health and stability," said Ralph C. Bumbaca, NYC Market President, TD Bank - America's Most Convenient Bank.

"J Pilla is proud to receive the Jericho Project President's Award. As a general contractor that has served this great city for decades, we believe that making supportive and affordable housing clean, safe and beautiful is an honor to the people of New York," said Paul Pilla, Treasurer, The J Pilla Group, Ltd.

"The Jericho Project Associate Board supports Jericho's mission through fundraising, awareness, and volunteerism. We are excited to engage passionate early and mid-career professionals in enabling New York families, veterans and young adults to attain stable housing, secure jobs, and lead the lives they dream of," said Laura Palantone, President of the Jericho Project Associate Board, which will be receiving the Legacy Award.

Jericho currently provides 625 units of housing in New York City to include 485 units in nine residential buildings and 80 single adult and 60 family one-. two-, and three-bedroom apartments.

In 2024, Jericho added a new element to its model by beginning to serve 90 unsheltered individuals per year over a three-year grant period. This is part of the HUD funding to the New York City Continuum of Care (CoC) for the Unsheltered Homeless Initiative.

Corporate supporters of the gala are The J Pilla Group; TD Bank; Cravath, Swaine & Moore; Morgan Stanley; Vertical Community Development; Azimuth Development; Procida Construction: Berkeley Partnership; Amie Gross Architects; EP Engineering; Stern Brothers; EY; and Extensis HR.

Individual supporters are Joel Cohen and Karyn Zieve; Mimi and Michael Boublik; Mark and Debbie Kopinski; Kevin and Eva Dirske; Francesca Kress; Murray Smith and Claire McNamara; Cara Eisen and Gil Forer; and Michael and Kristin Reed.

The event will take place on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, 6:00 – 8:30 pm, at City Winery, 25 11th Ave, at Hudson River, New York. To attend or support the gala, contact Daniel Preston, Deputy Chief of Development and Communications, [email protected]

About Jericho Project: Jericho Project empowers individuals and families experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity by providing housing and person-centered services to address social inequities. For 41 years, Jericho has provided supportive housing and counseling services to thousands of individuals experiencing chronic homelessness, mental illness and substance abuse.

Jericho Project employs rigorous fiscal discipline and works with valued public-private partnerships and a foundation of dedicated donors, to advance its mission. Jericho's housing and extended services cost $18,000 per person annually, compared to $50,000 for a single adult shelter, $75,000 for a room in a family shelter, $115,000 for a city jail cell and $1000+ per day for a hospital bed.

For more information: jerichoproject.org | @jerichoproject1983

