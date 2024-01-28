Jerome Chazen Legacy Torah Tribute Campaign: Uniting for IDF Protection and Jewish Pride

Jerome Chazen's Legacy Torah is a powerful testament to the unifying force of the Torah and the strength of our community. It stands as a beacon of hope and protection, just as our brave IDF soldiers do for our nation. - Rabbi Ruvi New Post this

The Jerome Chazen Legacy Torah, a unifying force for the Jewish people, symbolizes spiritual safety and protection. As our IDF soldiers valiantly defend our nation, each of the 54 sections (Parshas) in this Torah is dedicated to a specific military unit in their honor. You can participate in this noble cause by dedicating a letter, word, or verse, thus contributing to the protection of our brave soldiers.

Boca Beach Chabad, a vibrant hub of Jewish life for a quarter-century, has played a transformative role in East Boca by offering a diverse range of programs and services for Jews of all backgrounds and ages. With a global reach through online educational and music programs, Boca Beach Chabad touches the lives of hundreds of thousands annually. Through The IDF Torah Tribute, the organization continues its commitment to nurturing Jewish identity and sending vital support to our troops in Israel.

Jerome Chazen, who peacefully passed away at his Upper Nyack home on February 6, 2022, at the age of 94, left behind a legacy of philanthropy that impacted numerous charitable causes. In 1976, he co-founded Liz Claiborne Inc., a company that played a pivotal role in redefining women's work attire. The Jerome Chazen Legacy Torah is a fitting tribute to commemorate his extraordinary life and benevolence.

"The Torah, with its 54 Sections (Parshas) dedicated to 54 IDF units, stands as a unifying force that binds us together. It is our beacon of spiritual safety and protection, just as our soldiers safeguard our nation," said Rabbi Ruvi New, spiritual leader of the Boca Beach Chabad. "Through this initiative, we invite individuals from all walks of life to join us in sending spiritual safety and support to our IDF military units."

The Torah will be completed with a gala dinner and community-wide celebration on Thursday, February 22nd, 2024.

For more information about the IDF Torah Tribute campaign and how you can contribute to the protection of our IDF soldiers, please visit www.IDFTorahTribute.com or contact Boca Beach Chabad at 561-394-9770.

About Boca Beach Chabad:

Boca Beach Chabad, a cornerstone of Jewish life in East Boca for 25 years, strives to create a vibrant Jewish community that welcomes Jews of all backgrounds. Through diverse programming and online outreach, Boca Beach Chabad aims to connect with Jews worldwide, fostering Jewish pride and unity.

Hannah Zlatkiss, Cre8MediaHub, 1 3104181094, [email protected], www.Cre8MediaHub.com

