Jerry Jennings Joins Greenberg Traurig's Government Law & Policy Practice in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has added Gerald J. "Jerry" Jennings as a shareholder in its Government Law & Policy Practice in the Albany office. Jennings, who most recently served as managing director and head of state & local government affairs at Citi, brings more than two decades of experience in government relations, regulatory compliance, and government contracts law to the firm's growing practice.

At Citi, Jennings led state and local government affairs across all 50 states, managing public policy matters for one of the nation's largest financial institutions. He also was responsible for day-to-day oversight of New York, New Jersey, and New England government relations. His portfolio included analyzing and creating strategies for legislative, regulatory, and political issues statewide and nationally, including working on emerging issues such as cryptocurrency, digital assets regulation, and artificial intelligence. Also in this role, he also managed a national team and was actively engaged in the areas of human resources and employment issues, tax policy, and consumer protection and data privacy.

"Jerry brings vision, insights, and knowledge on how to successfully navigate the inner workings of state government in New York, as well as numerous states across America," said Demetrius G. McDaniel, co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's Government Law & Policy Practice. "I have worked with Jerry for years and know firsthand his ability to navigate complex regulatory environments and sophisticated government relations challenges that impact financial institutions and companies in other industries."

Prior to his role at Citi, Jennings served in private practice, including a role as head of a Government Contracts and Investigations Practice. In that capacity, he represented clients in government procurement matters and oversaw lobbying and contract negotiations for high-profile New York state contracts.

"I have known Jerry for over 20 years, and I am excited for his tenure at the firm, and the opportunity to work with him once again," said Samir NeJame, chair of GT's Government Law & Policy Practice throughout New York. "His deep understanding of not only the unique challenges facing corporations in New York, but how those companies approach these challenges from the business perspective will further bolster our ability to help them succeed."

Jennings' legal background also includes experience as an assistant state attorney in the 18th Judicial Circuit of Florida and an attorney in the Appellate Division of the New York State Supreme Court. He holds a J.D. from New England School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Boston College. He is admitted to practice in New York and Florida.

"After nearly two decades in corporate government affairs, I was looking for a firm that not only had strong government-related practices but offered a national platform where I could leverage my experience managing all 50 states," Jennings said. "Greenberg Traurig was the clear choice for the next step in my career. The firm's comprehensive approach to government law, from investigations to procurement to regulatory compliance, aligns perfectly with my background and allows me to serve clients facing the full spectrum of government-related challenges."

About Greenberg Traurig's Government Law & Policy Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Government Law & Policy Practice combines the capabilities of its Federal Practice in Washington, D.C., with its state and local practices across the country. The firm's national team of governmental affairs professionals and attorneys spans major political and commercial capitals throughout the United States, including: Albany, Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Denver, New York City, Philadelphia, Sacramento, Tallahassee, and Washington, D.C. Most recently, Greenberg Traurig's Government Law & Policy team was named a "Finalist" for Government Relations/Lobbying for the 2024 National Law Journals Legal Awards.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

