Jerry Koske Appointed Chief Strategy Officer at Aviture Inc.

"Jerry is a highly respected leader in the technology industry, and I am confident that he will excel in his new role as Chief Strategy Officer. His deep understanding of our technology and industry will be invaluable as we develop and execute our overall strategy. I am grateful for his many contributions to Aviture as CTO, and I look forward to working with him to achieve even greater success in the years to come," says Mark Griffis, President and CEO of Aviture.

"I am thrilled to be appointed Aviture's Chief Strategy Officer," says Koske. "Aviture continues to be a company with a tremendous amount of potential, and I am committed to helping us unlock more opportunities so that we can have a further reach and create more impact for our customers."

Aviture is a custom technology provider who brings an agile and holistic approach to software development. Aviture's expertise in software consulting, user engagement, system integrations, data engineering, hybrid/cloud architecture, and the Internet of things in the government and commercial sectors has won numerous awards and helped clients across the country achieve the Art of the Possible.

