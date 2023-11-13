Jerry Koske Appointed Chief Strategy Officer at Aviture Inc.

Jerry Koske transitions into a new role as Chief Strategy Officer at Aviture Inc., to guide the company towards growing technology markets while overseeing strategic planning for the future.
OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aviture is excited to announce that Jerry Koske has been appointed Chief Strategy Officer at Aviture Inc., effective immediately. Jerry has served as Aviture's CTO for nearly 14 years, and his deep understanding of our technology and industry will be invaluable in this new role.
As CSO, Jerry will be responsible for developing and executing Aviture's overall strategy, including identifying and assessing market trends, competitive forces, and internal capabilities. He will also work closely with the CEO and other members of the executive team to develop and implement growth strategies, manage the company's portfolio of products and services, and oversee the company's strategic planning process.
"Jerry is a highly respected leader in the technology industry, and I am confident that he will excel in his new role as Chief Strategy Officer. His deep understanding of our technology and industry will be invaluable as we develop and execute our overall strategy. I am grateful for his many contributions to Aviture as CTO, and I look forward to working with him to achieve even greater success in the years to come," says Mark Griffis, President and CEO of Aviture.
"I am thrilled to be appointed Aviture's Chief Strategy Officer," says Koske. "Aviture continues to be a company with a tremendous amount of potential, and I am committed to helping us unlock more opportunities so that we can have a further reach and create more impact for our customers."
About Aviture
Aviture is a custom technology provider who brings an agile and holistic approach to software development. Aviture's expertise in software consulting, user engagement, system integrations, data engineering, hybrid/cloud architecture, and the Internet of things in the government and commercial sectors has won numerous awards and helped clients across the country achieve the Art of the Possible.
Learn more about Aviture at https://www.aviture.us.com/.
Media Contact
Ariana Wesley-Powell, Aviture, 8005904950, [email protected], https://www.aviture.us.com/
Zach Peters, Aviture, 8005904950, [email protected], https://www.aviture.us.com/
SOURCE Aviture
Share this article