Jerry Lewis of Center, Texas Reflects on the Legacy of Charlie Kirk

Jerry Lewis of Center, Texas reflected on the death of Charlie Kirk, calling him a hero and modern-day martyr. Lewis urged believers to honor Kirk's legacy with boldness and love, reminding that hate cannot defeat hate, but only the transforming power of Christ can.

CENTER, Texas, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jerry Lewis, ministry leader and community voice from Center, Texas, released a statement reflecting on the recent death of Charlie Kirk, honoring him as "a hero" and "a modern-day martyr."

"Charlie Kirk stood for truth, for Christ, and for conviction without compromise," Lewis said. "His example calls us not to shrink back in fear, but to live with boldness, proclaiming the Gospel with courage and standing firm for what is right. May the Lord comfort his family, bless his ministry, and preserve his legacy until the day of His return."

Lewis also urged believers to respond with love rather than anger.

"We cannot overcome hate with hate, as hate only begets more hate," he said. "Toughness alone only produces more toughness. To defeat hate, we must show love and share the One who changed us with those who have yet to receive that change in Christ Jesus."

Lewis emphasized that Kirk's life and death are a reminder that the Christian witness must remain rooted in both conviction and compassion.

