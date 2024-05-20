Jersey Mike's Coming to McKnight Crossing Shopping Center

The Fan-favorite sandwich shop Jersey Mike's is coming to the Mix at McKnight Crossing

GRASS VALLEY, Calif., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The nationwide sandwich shop Jersey Mikes will join the Mix at McKnight Crossing, located in Grass Valley, CA. The quintessential sandwich chain will be situated in the center at the Mix.

"The Mix will be a series of small vendors made up of local food and small shops such as vintners, coffee roasters, artisans, maybe a wine shop or craft brewery," says Steve Mensinger to Grass Valley's local newspaper, The Union.

"The Mix's design shows an open-air plan intended to welcome tourists, weekenders, and Grass Valley natives to 'relax on picnic tables' with friends after perusing the shops."

Customers can come and enjoy their favorite Jersey Mike's sandwich while enjoying the sense of community and atmosphere the Mix and the Center has to offer. Locals and visitors can expect Jersey Mike's to open sometime late this year.

"A Jersey Mikes at our center provides the perfect complement to the outdoor seating of the Mix," says Cort Ensign, Leasing Director for the McKnight Crossing Shopping Center.

This popular fast-food restaurant serves classic sandwiches, cold and hot sandwiches, and other small eats, new, and rotating menu items. With more than 2,500 locations nationwide, Jersey Mike's Subs serves their authentic sliced and grilled subs on freshly baked bread—the same recipe since 1956.

Mesa Management, a California-based full-service management company specializing in multi-family communities, senior communities, and commercial retail and office sites, is excited to see Jersey Mike's join the Mix and the greater McKnight Shopping Center.

McKnight Crossing is located at 111 — 151 W. McKnight Way in Grass Valley. Prospective tenants or individuals interested in leasing space at the McKnight Shopping Center may contact Cort Ensign with Mesa Management, Inc. at (949) 407-7488.

Mesa Management, Inc., a full-service management company located in California, focuses on multi-family and senior communities as well as commercial retail/office sites. With over 40 years of experience in property management services, we strive for excellence in providing premier services to our clients, prospects, and current residents. We are adept at meeting the demands of today's complex real estate markets thanks to our dedicated real estate management professionals, friendly managers, energetic leasing consultants, experienced maintenance supervisors and technicians and an expert in-house construction workforce.

