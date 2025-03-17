Jeskell Systems Named to the Prestigious CRN Tech Elite 250 for 2025

Jeskell Systems has been recognized on the 2025 CRN Tech Elite 250, an annual list honoring solution providers with top-tier IT certifications and expertise in AI, hybrid cloud, cybersecurity, and infrastructure. With over 35 years of experience, Jeskell continues to deliver cutting-edge IT modernization and data lifecycle management solutions to Federal and commercial clients.

LAUREL, Md., March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jeskell Systems, a trusted leader in IT modernization and data lifecycle management, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Jeskell Systems on its 2025 Tech Elite 250 list.

This annual list highlights solution providers across the U.S. and Canada that have demonstrated a commitment to technical excellence by attaining top-tier certifications and specializations from leading technology vendors in artificial intelligence (AI), infrastructure, cloud, and security.

As organizations navigate complex IT environments and emerging AI-driven innovations, the solution providers on this list have achieved rigorous training and certification standards from their strategic IT partners, ensuring they deliver exceptional expertise and cutting-edge solutions. Whether acting as strategic service providers, systems integrators, managed service providers, or value-added resellers, these companies are dedicated to helping their clients succeed.

Jeskell Systems has been at the forefront of IT modernization and data management for over 35 years, delivering scalable, high-performance infrastructure solutions tailored to the needs of Federal agencies and commercial enterprises. Our strong partnerships with IBM, HPE, and other technology leaders allow us to design, implement, and optimize secure and resilient IT environments. With a focus on cyber resilience, hybrid cloud management, and AI-ready architectures, Jeskell continues to help organizations reduce complexity, enhance security, and maximize IT investments.

"Our inclusion in the CRN Tech Elite 250 underscores Jeskell's commitment to technical excellence and innovation," said Clary Davis, Vice President of Sales at Jeskell Systems. "By continuously investing in advanced certifications and strategic partnerships, we ensure our clients have access to the most secure, scalable, and efficient IT solutions available today."

"Congratulations to the solution providers on CRN's Tech Elite 250 for their dedication to achieving top-level certifications and comprehensive proficiency in these critical technologies," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor of CRN at The Channel Company. "These companies are committed to expanding their expertise so they can consistently deliver outstanding IT solutions that help their customers thrive."

