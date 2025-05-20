Jess Bailey and Blackmore Connects Kick Off Private Equity Webinar Series

The first installment in a four-part webinar series presented by Blackmore Connects, this session—led by Bailey Law Firm Managing Attorney Jess Bailey—focuses on identifying red flags prior to the start of M&A due diligence. Designed to sharpen private equity deal instincts, the session presents real-world examples and proven strategies to assess a company's viability before entering formal diligence.
HOUSTON, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the high-stakes world of private equity acquisitions, early warning signs often appear long before the diligence phase—but many investors miss them. Now, Jess Bailey, M&A attorney and Managing Attorney at Bailey Law Firm, is sharing the red flags that seasoned buyers never overlook.
On Tuesday, June 3, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM CDT, Bailey will present a free private equity webinar hosted by Blackmore Connects:
The Deal Whisperer's Playbook: How to Read Signals Before Diligence Derails
This free virtual event marks the kickoff of a four-part virtual series aimed at equipping investors with sharper deal-readiness skills. In this session, Jess Bailey will walk attendees through practical case studies and proven techniques to evaluate a company's true potential before entering the M&A due diligence phase.
Drawing on her years of experience helping acquirers navigate complex transactions, Bailey will cover:
- Spotting red flags in confidential information memorandums (CIMs) and seller pitches
- Recognizing inconsistencies between deal thesis and business reality
- Legal and operational warning signs that signal future friction
- Strategic questions expert buyers ask—and why they matter
- Behavior patterns that hint at hidden deal risk
Whether you're a private equity investor, acquisition entrepreneur, or M&A advisor, this session will sharpen your instincts and protect your capital.
About Blackmore Connects:
Blackmore Connects is a leading platform connecting private equity professionals with acquisition resources, education, and opportunities.
About Bailey Law Firm:
Bailey Law Firm is a Houston-based transactional business law firm that empowers entrepreneurs, investors, and acquisition professionals to buy, sell, and scale businesses with confidence. Known for its transparent flat-fee pricing, jargon-free communication, and strategic legal guidance, the firm is led by Managing Attorney Jess Bailey, a trusted voice in private equity and M&A law. With over 30 industry awards and a nationwide client base, Bailey Law Firm is committed to Connecting Ambitions with Accomplishments through proactive legal support that delivers clarity and results.
