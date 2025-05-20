Jess Bailey and Blackmore Connects Kick Off Private Equity Webinar Series

The first installment in a four-part webinar series presented by Blackmore Connects, this session—led by Bailey Law Firm Managing Attorney Jess Bailey—focuses on identifying red flags prior to the start of M&A due diligence. Designed to sharpen private equity deal instincts, the session presents real-world examples and proven strategies to assess a company's viability before entering formal diligence.

HOUSTON, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the high-stakes world of private equity acquisitions, early warning signs often appear long before the diligence phase—but many investors miss them. Now, Jess Bailey, M&A attorney and Managing Attorney at Bailey Law Firm, is sharing the red flags that seasoned buyers never overlook.

On Tuesday, June 3, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM CDT, Bailey will present a free private equity webinar hosted by Blackmore Connects: