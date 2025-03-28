Jess Bailey Joins Chris Naugle's The Money School Podcast to Discuss Legal & Financial Success for Attorneys

Attorneys are some of the most highly trained professionals, yet many struggle to achieve long-term financial stability. From student debt to unpredictable income, legal professionals often face financial uncertainty that traditional education fails to address.
HOUSTON, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Law school prepares attorneys for the courtroom, but it doesn't always prepare them for financial challenges. Managing a law firm or any business requires a solid grasp of both legal and financial strategies. Without the right safeguards, they can struggle with unpredictable income, student debt, and business challenges.
On The Money School Podcast, Jess Bailey, Managing Attorney at Bailey Law Firm, spoke with host Chris Naugle about the intersection of law and finance. From raising capital to understanding key performance indicators, the conversation sheds light on the financial side of legal success.
"Too often, attorneys focus only on practicing law, but financial literacy is just as important," said Bailey. "Being proactive about legal and financial planning can prevent major pitfalls down the road."
Chris Naugle, a wealth strategist and founder of The Money School, helps entrepreneurs rethink how they manage money. Naugle is a nationally recognized financial expert, entrepreneur, and former HGTV host. His podcast focuses on empowering business owners with the financial strategies needed to build lasting wealth.
Listen now: Chris Naugle Podcast – Jess Bailey
Apple Podcasts: Lawyering Up: How to Secure Financial Stability
About Bailey Law Firm:
Bailey Law Firm, known for its transparent, flat-fee legal services, helps business owners navigate complex transactions with clarity and confidence.
Founder and Managing Attorney, Jess Bailey, has spent her career advising entrepreneurs and acquisition-focused business leaders, helping them navigate complex transactions with confidence. Her experience in business law and strategic deal structuring has made her a trusted voice in the industry.
