JessaKae Named Best Women's Clothing Brand in Utah for Third Year as Bootstrapped Fashion Brand Expands to 111 Countries

JessaKae now ships globally, has amassed over 4 million followers across social media, and counts Houston, Chicago, Mesa, Los Angeles, and Dallas among its top U.S. cities. In 2024, the company was ranked the 12th fastest-growing company in Utah, one of the nation's most competitive business hubs, with a staggering 682% year-over-year revenue growth — all while remaining entirely bootstrapped.

Founded in 2016 by designer Jessa Kinderknecht, alongside fellow entrepreneur Jordan Maddocks, JessaKae's rise has been rooted not in hype, but in heart.

"While some brands have taken on outside funding and lost sight of their original magic, JessaKae has remained completely bootstrapped since day one — growing organically by listening closely to its community, designing fearlessly, and staying in full creative control."

That community includes a thriving private Facebook group of over 30,000 members, where customers uplift one another with styling advice, encouragement, and shared stories. Every year, the community gathers in person at the brand's immersive Ball — with this year's theme, the JessaKae Oz Ball, taking place on September 27th.

"Every time I wear a JessaKae dress, I feel lighter — like I get to be the version of me that isn't weighed down by life. Just happy, confident, and kind of magical," shared one longtime customer.

Much of that emotional connection traces back to the story of Jessa Kinderknecht, who never set out to build a fashion empire — she set out to make a difference.

"This brand was born from some of the hardest moments of my life," says Kinderknecht. "I started creating dresses to bring a little light back into the world. I never imagined it would become a place where so many women would find their own light too."

Inspired by her own childhood and her beloved plus-size grandmother — who struggled to find clothing that made her feel seen — Jessa designs with empathy, imagination, and inclusivity at the forefront.

From hand-packing orders in a basement to running one of the most beloved dress brands in the world, JessaKae is proving that fashion can be more than clothing — it can be healing, empowering, and deeply human.

