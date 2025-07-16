JessaKae Unveils The Artist Dress Collection: A Whimsical Tribute to Van Gogh, Monet, Renoir, and More

Fashion meets fine art in JessaKae's new Artist Collection, a stunning lineup of dresses inspired by iconic masterpieces from Van Gogh, Monet, Renoir, and beyond — now available in adult (XXS-6X) and children's sizes.
SALT LAKE CITY, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JessaKae, the beloved fashion brand known for dreamy silhouettes and storytelling design, has launched its most imaginative release to date: The Artist Collection — a limited-edition capsule inspired by the world's most iconic paintings.
The 9-piece collection transforms timeless brushstrokes into wearable magic, reimagining masterworks like Van Gogh's Starry Night and Almond Blossoms, Monet's Water Lilies, and Renoir's romantic florals into elegant dresses crafted for both women and girls.
From embroidered tulle to sweeping painterly prints, each design reflects the movement, color, and soul of its muse.
"We didn't just want to make dresses that looked like art — we wanted to create dresses that felt like art," said Jessa Kinderknecht, Creative Director and Co-founder at JessaKae. "This collection is about celebrating beauty in all its forms — in nature, in femininity, and in imagination."
Highlights include:
- Starry Night Dress – A vibrant blue puff-sleeve gown echoing Van Gogh's masterpiece. (Available in mini)
- Water Lily Dress – A serene Monet-inspired silhouette with painterly brushstrokes and a square neckline. (Available in mini)
- Monet Dress – A pleated maxi dress with delicate straps and dreamy garden hues. (Available in mini)
- Sunflower Dress – A little girl's dress blooming with bright floral prints and butterfly accents.
- Iris Dress – A bold, pleated midi with Van Gogh's striking greens and blues.
- Renoir Dress – A soft, flowing meadow print with micro pleats and flutter sleeves.
- Gabriella Dress – Vintage-inspired roses and romantic volume in a soft sage organza.
- Almond Blossom Dress – 3D florals bloom across embroidered tulle for a fairytale finish.
- Van Gogh Dress – A corset-style tiered maxi with painterly florals and lace details.
The Artist Collection is available now at www.jessakae.com, in sizes XXS–6X for women and 12M–12Y for girls.
For high-res images, media kits, or interview opportunities, contact: [email protected]
Media Contact
Amanda Asplund, JessaKae, 1 385-462-6220, [email protected], https://jessakae.com
SOURCE JessaKae
Share this article