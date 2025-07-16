JessaKae Unveils The Artist Dress Collection: A Whimsical Tribute to Van Gogh, Monet, Renoir, and More

Fashion meets fine art in JessaKae's new Artist Collection, a stunning lineup of dresses inspired by iconic masterpieces from Van Gogh, Monet, Renoir, and beyond — now available in adult (XXS-6X) and children's sizes.

SALT LAKE CITY, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JessaKae, the beloved fashion brand known for dreamy silhouettes and storytelling design, has launched its most imaginative release to date: The Artist Collection — a limited-edition capsule inspired by the world's most iconic paintings.

The 9-piece collection transforms timeless brushstrokes into wearable magic, reimagining masterworks like Van Gogh's Starry Night and Almond Blossoms, Monet's Water Lilies, and Renoir's romantic florals into elegant dresses crafted for both women and girls.