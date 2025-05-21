Jessica Brodsky Joins Amerisure as Vice President of Internal Audit

Amerisure has named Jessica Brodsky Vice President of Internal Audit to lead oversight, risk management, and compliance efforts.
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amerisure is pleased to announce the appointment of Jessica Brodsky as Vice President of Internal Audit.
In this role, Ms. Brodsky leads the company's Internal Audit function, supporting the Board of Directors and senior management in achieving their objectives through the independent evaluation and improvement of Amerisure's financial controls, regulatory compliance, risk management and governance processes.
"Jessica brings a wealth of experience in audit compliance, financial systems, and internal controls that will help strengthen our oversight and risk management capabilities," said Angela McBride, Chief Transformation & Strategy Officer at Amerisure. "Her leadership, deep technical expertise, and commitment to continuous improvement will be instrumental as we enhance the value and impact of our Internal Audit function across the organization."
Ms. Brodsky joins Amerisure with more than 25 years of experience in financial leadership and audit compliance. She most recently served as Senior Director of Accounting & Controls at Kelly Services, Inc., where she spent 17 years in various senior roles, including Senior Director of Global Financial Systems & Controls. Prior to that, she held Assistant Vice President roles over a 12-year career at Handleman Company. She is known for her collaborative approach, strategic thinking, and dedication to maintaining high standards of accountability and transparency.
About Amerisure Insurance
Amerisure is a leading provider of commercial property and casualty insurance solutions for U.S.-based construction, manufacturing and healthcare businesses. Licensed in all fifty states and available through an exclusive network of elite independent agents, the company upholds an "A" (Excellent) financial strength rating, industry-leading service scores, and multiple awards for innovation. Amerisure has been in business for more than 100 years and is consistently named among the best places to work in the industry and throughout the nation. To learn more, visit amerisure.com.
Media Contact
Robert Nicholas, Amerisure, 810-599-7869, [email protected], amerisure.com
SOURCE Amerisure
