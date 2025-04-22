Jessica Laperle Promoted to Director of Property Services Throughout New England

Industry leader promotes from within

CANTON, Mass., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, the leading residential community association management company, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jessica Laperle to Director of Property Services for the New England Market, including Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

"The experience Jessica has gained in her various roles since joining us in 2022, along with her prior experience in construction and project management, make her the ideal candidate for this role," said Michael Mendillo, president, FirstService Residential.

"I am grateful to my FirstService family for the opportunity to continue to grow and further my career within the organization," said Laperle. "The leadership team's supportive nature and their drive to foster great talent has driven me to bring my best."

In her role, she will lead the FirstService Property Services Mobile Maintenance team in New England and provide subject matter expertise and support with capital projects throughout our managed communities. Laperle will report to Noushig Hagopian, senior vice president, New England, FirstService.

"Jessica has demonstrated she has what it takes to grow our maintenance services division," said Hagopian. "I look forward to the positive impact she will have on exceptional client service delivery."

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

