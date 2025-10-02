Jessica Lavrov Expands Public Profile with Focus on Technology, Privacy, and Digital Clarity

Jessica Lavrov, known from pageantry and The Amazing Race, now focuses on IT, privacy, and technology commentary.

DENVER, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IT specialist and former model builds on diverse career with new writing and commentary on open protocols and the future of digital trust

Jessica Lavrov, an IT specialist with a background in modeling, pageantry, and television, today announced the launch of a series of public-facing projects highlighting technology, privacy, and the role of open protocols in the age of AI.

Lavrov first came to public attention as a pageant titleholder in 2014, placing in the Top 10 nationally at the Miss United States competition, and later as a contestant on The Amazing Race Season 28, where she demonstrated resilience and teamwork on a global stage. She also worked as a professional model, collaborating with agencies in the U.S. and abroad.

Today, Lavrov applies that same discipline and presence to her career in information technology. Her writing explores how individuals can navigate privacy challenges, why open protocols matter, and how technology can be made more approachable for everyday users.

"Technology is most powerful when people trust it," said Lavrov. "I believe in building clarity into digital systems so that anyone — technical or not — can understand and feel confident using them."

Lavrov has been profiled in outlets such as CBS News, Parade, The Verge, USA Today College, Forbes, Observer, and Oskaloosa News. She maintains active platforms on LinkedIn, Medium, Substack, GitHub, and other channels where she publishes reflections on technology and communication.

About Jessica Lavrov

Jessica Lavrov is an IT specialist and former model whose career spans technology, pageantry, and television. She is known for her appearance on The Amazing Race Season 28 and for her Top 10 finish at the Miss United States 2014 pageant. Lavrov currently writes about technology, privacy, and open protocols across multiple platforms, with a focus on making digital life more clear and accessible.

Media Contact: George

Jessica Lavrov Media Desk

[email protected]

Website: WordPress

Newsletter: Substack

Instagram: Instagram

X: Twitter

Blogspot: Blogspot

Medium: Medium

about.me: about.me

Media Contact

George, Private Media Desk, 356 99941832, [email protected]

SOURCE Jessica Lavrov