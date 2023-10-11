Jessica Segatto Joins The Exclusive Haute Residence Real Estate Network

Acclaimed real estate agent Jessica Segatto accepts the invitation to Haute Residence's invite-only Network. Jessica is one of the exclusive agents representing the luxury real estate market in Miami Beach, FL.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Born in São Paulo, Brasil, Jessica Segatto moved to Miami over 30 years ago. Watching Miami grow, evolve, and change in all aspects and directions from the very beginning is what started her interest in real estate and development. With over 12 years of experience in the real estate industry, she is a top producer and a broker affiliate of Fortune Christie's International Realty with unrivaled access to distinctive new construction projects throughout Miami. Jessica also has direct experience working in-house with developers and new construction.