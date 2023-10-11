Jessica Segatto Joins The Exclusive Haute Residence Real Estate Network

Acclaimed real estate agent Jessica Segatto accepts the invitation to Haute Residence's invite-only Network. Jessica is one of the exclusive agents representing the luxury real estate market in Miami Beach, FL.
MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Born in São Paulo, Brasil, Jessica Segatto moved to Miami over 30 years ago. Watching Miami grow, evolve, and change in all aspects and directions from the very beginning is what started her interest in real estate and development. With over 12 years of experience in the real estate industry, she is a top producer and a broker affiliate of Fortune Christie's International Realty with unrivaled access to distinctive new construction projects throughout Miami. Jessica also has direct experience working in-house with developers and new construction.
Living in a multicultural city and working with international clients, Jessica speaks English, Portuguese, Spanish, and Italian and has the ability to communicate and understand the different cultures and needs of her eclectic clientele. Whether you desire to find that ideal home or maximize your real estate investment portfolio, Jessica can assist you with the best expertise and services.
ABOUT HAUTE RESIDENCE
Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals, while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market, and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners. The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts. HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number-one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.
