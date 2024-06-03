Jesus' Beatitudes Are Still Relevant, And Continue To Direct Those Who Are Willing

My journey led me along diverse paths, even through the depths of depression. It was in the midst of that darkness that God threw me a lifeline called the Beatitudes. Through the prism of the Beatitudes, the turbulence of my inner battle began to find solace, clarity, and purpose Post this

"My journey led me along diverse paths, even through the depths of depression. It was in the midst of that darkness that God threw me a lifeline called the Beatitudes. Through the prism of the Beatitudes, the turbulence of my inner battle began to find solace, clarity, and purpose," said Bruner.

J. Steve Bruner is the founder and director of Beatitude Code Ministries and founding writer for The Beatitude Chronicles. He has served as director of social work for the Masonic Children's Homes, as a senior executive in the computer industry for 20 years, and as owner of PC IDEA Publications and Natural Biology. Bruner is also a Stephens minister, mentor, and enneagram coach.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Beatitude Code is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

J. Steve Bruner, Salem Author Services, 404-333-1768, [email protected], http://beatitudecode.org

SOURCE Salem Author Services