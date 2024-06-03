Jesus' Beatitudes Are Still Relevant, And Continue To Direct Those Who Are Willing

Xulon Press presents guiding stars for a focused future.
DILLARD, Ga., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author J. Steve Bruner encourages readers to use these biblical truths to get the most out of life's journey, Beatitude Code: The Art Of Living Perfectly Imperfect Lives ($15.49, paperback, 9781662897795; $23.99, 9781662897801; $6.99, e-book, 9781662897818).
Bruner first read the Beatitudes as a young adult, but didn't fully understand their impact. He spent the following decades pursuing other schemes, before they inevitably led him back to this collection of timeless teachings that, once recognized, completely blew his mind.
"My journey led me along diverse paths, even through the depths of depression. It was in the midst of that darkness that God threw me a lifeline called the Beatitudes. Through the prism of the Beatitudes, the turbulence of my inner battle began to find solace, clarity, and purpose," said Bruner.
J. Steve Bruner is the founder and director of Beatitude Code Ministries and founding writer for The Beatitude Chronicles. He has served as director of social work for the Masonic Children's Homes, as a senior executive in the computer industry for 20 years, and as owner of PC IDEA Publications and Natural Biology. Bruner is also a Stephens minister, mentor, and enneagram coach.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Beatitude Code is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
J. Steve Bruner, Salem Author Services, 404-333-1768, [email protected], http://beatitudecode.org
