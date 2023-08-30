Jesus Can Work A Miracle In Your Storm, And He Can Work A Miracle In You Through Your Storm

Xulon Press presents lessons from the trials we would rather not face.

HOUSTON, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Roland Ramirez seeks to guide readers through the squalls of life in accordance with Scripture in Jesus and the Two Storms ($16.49, paperback, 9781662884764; $6.99, e-book, 9781662884771).

Ramirez takes the examples of two storms that Jesus faced with His disciples - told to us in the books of Matthew and Mark - and shows us how they relate to modern life. Jesus used those storms to perform miracles and to teach his disciples lifelong lessons that we, too, can learn.