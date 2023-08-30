Jesus Can Work A Miracle In Your Storm, And He Can Work A Miracle In You Through Your Storm

Xulon Press presents lessons from the trials we would rather not face.
HOUSTON, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Roland Ramirez seeks to guide readers through the squalls of life in accordance with Scripture in Jesus and the Two Storms ($16.49, paperback, 9781662884764; $6.99, e-book, 9781662884771).
Ramirez takes the examples of two storms that Jesus faced with His disciples - told to us in the books of Matthew and Mark - and shows us how they relate to modern life. Jesus used those storms to perform miracles and to teach his disciples lifelong lessons that we, too, can learn.
"No storm is too big for Jesus. Jesus is above every storm of life, and through this work, you will see how you can always rely on Jesus to get you through every storm," said Ramirez.
Roland Ramirez is a Christian who loves the Lord and has served in a variety of ministries over the past 15 years. He writes from his personal experience in ministry and the inspiration and direction of the Lord.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Jesus and the Two Storms is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
