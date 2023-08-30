Jesus' Death Was Significant, But Also The Manner In Which He Died

Xulon Press presents a revelation of the reality open to us because of Jesus' sacrifice.
HOUSTON, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Roland Ramirez teaches on the details of the crucifixion in a way new to many believers in The Revelation of the Cross for You ($13.99, paperback, 9781662884801; $5.99, e-book, 9781662884818).
While all Christians understand that Jesus died on a cross, they may not understand the significance of each the wounds that He received, and what each one means to each person who chooses to follow this resurrected Savior today.
"From the blood that was shed as sweat from His brow that dripped onto the ground to the piercing of His side with a spear, Jesus's pain is a reminder to all that He is truly our Savior and Redeemer," said Ramirez.
Roland Ramirez is a Christian who loves the Lord and has served in a variety of ministries over the past 15 years. He writes from his personal experience in ministry and the inspiration and direction of the Lord.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. The Revelation of the Cross for You is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
