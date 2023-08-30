Jesus' Death Was Significant, But Also The Manner In Which He Died

Xulon Press presents a revelation of the reality open to us because of Jesus' sacrifice.

HOUSTON, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Roland Ramirez teaches on the details of the crucifixion in a way new to many believers in The Revelation of the Cross for You ($13.99, paperback, 9781662884801; $5.99, e-book, 9781662884818).

While all Christians understand that Jesus died on a cross, they may not understand the significance of each the wounds that He received, and what each one means to each person who chooses to follow this resurrected Savior today.