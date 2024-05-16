Jesus' Deliverance Ministry Did Not End With His Crucifixion

My heart's desire is for you to walk in victory and gain a level of intimacy that you have never known that comes through deliverance and the power of the Holy Spirit Post this

"My heart's desire is for you to walk in victory and gain a level of intimacy that you have never known that comes through deliverance and the power of the Holy Spirit," said Weaver.

Christy Weaver has a passion to teach and equip believers to fully understand deliverance and to walk in lasting freedom. She is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree at Canon Christian College, writing Bible college curriculum, and serving her local church through the altar prayer team. Weaver's teachings lead to an active pursuit of the Holy Spirit through intimate fellowship, divine revelation, and the Word of God.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Fortify My House is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

