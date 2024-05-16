Jesus' Deliverance Ministry Did Not End With His Crucifixion

Xulon Press presents a practical guide to receiving God's deliverance.
DES MOINES, lowa, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Christy Weaver assures modern believers that the deliverance seen in Jesus' earthly ministry is still available today in Fortify My House: Obtaining Deliverance And Lifelong Freedom($16.99, paperback, 9781662897467; $7.99, e-book, 9781662897474).
Weaver speaks from experience when she tells her readers that God still delivers and He still heals. In this book, she shares the strategies that the Holy Spirit used to make her whole so that others suffering from fear, anxiety, depression, rejection, self-doubt, and more can gain concrete strategies to gain and maintain freedom.
"My heart's desire is for you to walk in victory and gain a level of intimacy that you have never known that comes through deliverance and the power of the Holy Spirit," said Weaver.
Christy Weaver has a passion to teach and equip believers to fully understand deliverance and to walk in lasting freedom. She is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree at Canon Christian College, writing Bible college curriculum, and serving her local church through the altar prayer team. Weaver's teachings lead to an active pursuit of the Holy Spirit through intimate fellowship, divine revelation, and the Word of God.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Fortify My House is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
