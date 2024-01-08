Jesus Intervenes to Improve a Challenging Decade Long Mother/Daughter Relationship

The inspiration behind my book is my mom inspiring me to write it and to tell my story. We are ready to be used by God in any way possible. We love God and the people He brings our way. Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Hines, said, "The inspiration behind my book is my mom inspiring me to write it and to tell my story. We are ready to be used by God in any way possible. We love God and the people He brings our way. This is not our testimony but God's testimony. Satan knew that God had a ministry for us. He tried for a long time to keep that from happening."

Antonia Hines wrote this book when she was 28 years old and then, years later, at 42 years old. Between those years, she longed to reach her goal to become an author, but she had to wait for God to heal her from trauma and grow spiritually. As she's grown spiritually, her eyes have been opened wide. She plans on writing another book in the future telling more of her journey. She and her own mother now have an excellent relationship with all praises to "The Most High!" Hines is the mother of a 19-year-old son who she loves dearly. She is active on Facebook (Antonia Hines) and on Instagram (@antoniashesfreenchrist). She goes live on Facebook on Saturdays, telling her story and sharing what she's learned along the way within her walk. In her spare time, Hines enjoys reading and doing sign language to music.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Spiritual Warfare Prayer Journal is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

