Jet Agency Partners with Inspirato to Offer Members Access to World-Class Travel Accommodations

"Creating value for our members is a top priority for Jet Agency, and this partnership with Inspirato is an excellent example," said Jordan Brown, Jet Agency's CEO. "Inspirato shares Jet Agency's desire to create curated experiences for our members, and I am excited we get to do that together."

As a part of this partnership, Jet Agency members will benefit from complimentary Inspirato travel membership for a year, including access to their extensive collection of luxury homes and personalized services. Inspirato's dedicated concierge offers a local view into the best restaurants and activities or simply ensures the refrigerator is stocked with favorite foods.

Jet Agency takes a modern approach to membership, offering an easy-to-understand, fixed-rate program without costly membership dues or hidden fees. Jet Agency allows travelers to get closer to their final destinations without the hassle of complicated flight connections through packed international hubs. Inspirato complements this by providing the perfect place to stay, making every journey as exceptional as the destination.

About Jet Agency - Jet Agency Membership is an easy-to-understand, value-driven approach to private jet travel. With one fixed rate, no surprises, and no annual dues, membership gives you extensive access to high-pedigree aircraft across the country – all without blackout dates or extra costs for peak periods.

About Inspirato - Inspirato is a leading luxury hospitality company that manages an exclusive portfolio of curated vacation homes and experiences in over 150 destinations worldwide. With a commitment to personalized service and unforgettable travel experiences, Inspirato helps travelers make the most of their time away from home.

Inspirato® is a luxury hospitality company that includes a private travel membership. Inspirato Terms and Conditions Apply.

